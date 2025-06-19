Personal Care Robotics Market Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the rapidly evolving world of technology, Personal Care Robotics is an emerging market that stands poised for robust growth. The global market size for personal care robotics has grown exponentially in recent years, due to a paradigm shift from hospital to home-based care, burgeoning popularity of telehealth, increased funding and favorable policies, increased public awareness of the advantages of robotics, and a growing trend toward smart homes. According to the Personal Care Robotics Global Market Report 2025, the market size is expected to surge from $14.79 billion in 2024 to $16.81 billion in 2025, driving a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.7%.

What Does The Future Hold For The Personal Care Robotics Market?

Projections indicate that the personal care robotics market will continue to experience rapid growth in the coming years. The market size is expected to expand to $27.81 billion by 2029, driving a healthy compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.4%. This explosive growth in the forecast period can be attributed to an aging global population, rising healthcare costs, increasing demand for independent living, prevalence of chronic disease, and a growing demand for personalized care. The market is also expected to be influenced by advancements in AI-powered caregiving, innovations in wearable technology, the use of robots for physical therapy and rehabilitation, the proliferation of user-friendly interfaces, and enhanced mobility features.

How Is The Increasing Prevalence Of Disabilities Driving The Growth Of The Personal Care Robotics Market?

The increasing prevalence of disabilities is anticipated to fuel the growth of the personal care robotics market in the coming years. Disabilities, which can be physical, mental, sensory, or cognitive, are increasingly impeding individuals' capacity to carry out daily tasks or engage with their surroundings, due to the aging global population. To address this, personal care robotics are providing assistive technologies to enhance independence, safety, and quality of life. These robots can perform tasks such as feeding, dressing, grooming, or mobility assistance, which can be challenging or impossible for some individuals.

Who Are The Key Market Players And What Are The Emerging Trends Of The Personal Care Robotics Market?

Major companies operating in the personal care robotics market are Toyota, Medtronic Plc, Stryker Corp., Baxter International Inc., Omron Corp., Intuitive Surgical, Omnicell Inc., SoftBank Robotics Corp., Blue Ocean Robotics, Aethon Inc., ReWalk Robotics Ltd., Cyberdyne Care Robotics GmbH, Pillo Health, Blue Frog Robotics Inc., REX Bionics Ltd., Labrador Systems Inc., Service Robotics Limited, Harmonic Drive SE, Paro Therapeutic Robots, and KOMPAÏ Robotics. These players are spearheading the development of advanced technologies, such as AI-powered caregiver solutions that monitor and respond to a person's needs in real-time to support individuals with disabilities and aging needs.

How Is The Global Personal Care Robotics Market Segmented?

The personal care robotics market can be segmented by product, technology, application, and end-user, as follows:

1 By Product: Smart Robots, Half Smart Robots

2 By Technology: Artificial Intelligence AI And Machine Learning, Sensors And Actuators, Speech Recognition, Other Technologies

3 By Application: Elderly Care, Disabled Assistance, Personal Hygiene, Others Applications

4 By End-User: Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Care Settings, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 By Smart Robots: Personal Assistants, Health Monitoring Robots, Cleaning Robots, Robotic Wearables, Companion Robots

2 By Half Smart Robots: Semi-Automated Cleaning Robots, Semi-Automated Health Monitoring Devices, Semi-Automated Personal Care Robots

What Are The Regional Insights In The Personal Care Robotics Market?

In terms of regional market presence, North America led the charge in 2024 as the biggest region in the personal care robotics market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report also covers other regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

