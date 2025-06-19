Shock Absorber Market to Hit USD 21.07 Billion by 2030, Driven by Ride Comfort & Suspension Innovation

Shock Absorber Market Growth

The demand for comfort in driving experience such as handling, sitting structure, and aerodynamics has increased significantly in recent years.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ shock absorber market by type, sales channel, and vehicle type: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” the global shock absorber market was valued at $12.52 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $21.07 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7%.Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market as the region is one of the largest markets for the automobile industry and automotive components. Moreover, surge in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles propels growth of this market.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10510 Prominent factors that drive growth of the shock absorber market include increase in demand for safety and comfort from customers and rise in demand for lightweight suspension. Countries such as China, India, and Brazil are growing economies. Thus, the vehicle manufacturing and automotive component manufacturing sector is witnessing prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the shock absorber market in the region 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐮𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡By type, the twin tube segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global shock absorber market, as it is widely used in vehicles for its cost-effectiveness. However, the mono tube segment is expected to manifest the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟓% during the forecast period, due to increase in use in luxury and mid-priced vehicles.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎By sales channel, the aftermarket segment is projected to register the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟑% during the forecast period, due to inclination toward the installation of advanced shock absorbers to improve comfort and safety of the vehicle. However, the OEM segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global shock absorber market, due to importance of shock absorbers in vehicle and advent of advanced suspension solutions.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10510 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. In addition, the region is anticipated to showcase the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟑% from 2021 to 2030, owing to the expansion of transportation & logistics industry in the region. On the other hand, the global shock absorber market across North America is expected to register the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟒% during the forecast period.𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬Gabriel India Limited (Anand Group)KONI BVHitachi Astemo Ltd.Mando Corp.KYB CorporationMeritor IncMarelli Holdings Co., LtdThyssenkrupp AGTenneco IncZF Friedrichshafen AG.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10510 Key Findings Of The StudyBy type, the mono tube segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By sales channel, the aftermarket segment is projected to lead the global shock absorber market.By vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment is projected to lead the global shock absorber marketRegion wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/advanced-suspension-control-system-market-A08440 - Advanced Suspension Control System Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Technology and, by Vehicle Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-monoshock-suspension-system-market-A13956 - Automotive Monoshock Suspension System Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Sales Channel and, by Propulsion : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/boat-hydraulic-suspension-market-A10335 - Boat Hydraulic Suspension Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Application and, by Sales Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/train-locomotive-suspension-market-A14100 - Train locomotive Suspension Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Spring Type, by Suspension Type and, by Train Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

