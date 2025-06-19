Gauteng Health responds to measles outbreak cases

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has intensified public health response following a continued rise in measles cases across the province. A total of 181 laboratory-confirmed measles cases have been reported from 01 January to 13 June 2025, with many of these cases emanating from Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni districts.

This persistent outbreak follows previous clusters dating back to 2022, which led to a measles vaccination campaign in 2023. In the latest reporting period, Gauteng recorded 15 new measles cases, ten of which were reported in Tshwane, two in Johannesburg, two in Ekurhuleni, and one in West Rand.

The outbreak remains active in specific hotspot areas including Mamelodi and Winterveld in Tshwane, where 35 and 10 cases have been reported respectively. In response, the department has embarked on an aggressive targeted vaccination campaign in schools, with over 18 000 learners vaccinated to date in more than 15 schools in Mamelodi and 16 schools in Winterveld. Inter-facility immunisation has also commenced, offering measles-rubella booster doses to all age groups regardless of prior vaccination history.

The outbreak has revealed a concerning immunity gap in the province, particularly among children who are either not fully vaccinated or have never received the measles or rubella vaccine.

Immunisation coverage for the second dose of the measles vaccine remains below 75% in both Johannesburg and Tshwane — significantly below the level required to prevent outbreaks. This has contributed to the steady increase in cases, including among individuals who had previously been vaccinated, and even among some adults.

In the Johannesburg district the department implemented targeted response by vaccinating contacts and conducting outbreak campaigns in areas such as Diepsloot, Midrand, Cosmo City, Hillbrow, and Rosettenville. To date, more than 3 500 people have been vaccinated in the district, with further campaigns scheduled for busy community sites including the Diepsloot and Cosmo City taxi ranks. In Ekurhuleni district, targeted campaigns have reached children in Daveyton, Slovo Park, Tembisa and Barcelona, where 560 children have already received vaccines.

West Rand and Sedibeng districts, while not currently experiencing outbreaks, remain on high alert. GDoH is working closely with districts to strengthen surveillance, ensure rapid response, and improve vaccination coverage. The department is expected to embark on a comprehensive four-week province-wide vaccination campaign as part of broader intervention activities.

The Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, has urged all parents and guardians to ensure their children are vaccinated and to work with health teams conducting school and community campaigns.

“We must close the immunity gap in our communities and prevent further spread of the highly contagious diseases, particularly measles and rubella. Vaccination is simple, safe and is our best protection against harmful diseases. We encourage everyone to support our outreach teams and protect our children’s health,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

There have been 16 reported hospital admissions linked to measles in Tshwane, all of whom have since been discharged. No deaths have been reported. Health facilities have been instructed to isolate positive cases and vaccinate close contacts immediately.

The public is reminded that individuals infected with measles must isolate at home for at least seven days to prevent further transmission. All suspected cases are provided with Vitamin A supplements to reduce the risk of complications.

The department remains committed to containing the spread of measles and rubella in the province and urges the public to remain vigilant, get vaccinated, and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and those around them.

Enquiries:

Motalatale Modiba

Head of Communication

Cell: 064 803 0808

E-mail: healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates