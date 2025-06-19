MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe urges local farmers to commercialise their produce

Eastern Cape MEC for Agriculture Nonceba Kontsiwe has issued a strong call to action for the province's farmers, urging them to fully utilise opportunities presented by the government, its agencies and the private sector to enable them to transition from emerging to commercial status.

Her remarks came during the department’s agricultural show held at Bhisho Show Grounds today (Wednesday, 18 June 2025).

MEC Kontsiwe expressed deep satisfaction with the quality of produce showcased at today’s event.

“My heart is filled with joy because I saw the quality of the produce displayed here. This means that our people are determined to fight poverty,” she said, adding that she was elated that most of the farmers present at the show had received support from the government.

“We want you to become business people, I want to emphasise that because you must graduate to be commercial farmers,” Kontsiwe said.

The revival of these long-standing agricultural shows, designed to celebrate farming excellence and promote market access for smallholder farmers, marks a significant milestone.

Kontsiwe highlighted the events' potential to showcase excellence, facilitate market access and foster commercial opportunities.

Starting this year, four agricultural shows will be held annually – one per quarter – across key districts of the Eastern Cape.

These events are designed to provide crucial platforms for smallholder farmers to exhibit their produce, network with industry players, and gain vital insights into market trends, financial products, and modern agricultural technologies.

Farmers attending the show voiced their enthusiasm for the initiative. Nomali Ncumani, a farmer from Toise near Stutterheim who produces a variety of vegetables and raises chickens, expressed her excitement.

“I have learnt a lot from engaging with other farmers here and saw how things can be done differently to improve the produce. An important aspect is the unity I saw amongst farmers and that unity will take us to greater heights,” Ncumani said.

Key stakeholders were also present, encouraging farmers to engage with them for market access. These included the department’s implementing agency, the Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency (ECRDA), Amathole District Municipality, Buffalo City Metro, Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency, ECDC, Agricultural Research Council, Luziko Fresh Produce, Foody Basket and many others.

Nkosikho Nkantso, founder of Luziko, advised farmers, “I encourage you to bring your produce to us. Ensure that you are producing good quality so that your produce can sell.”

Simphiwe Somdyala, CEO of ECRDA, expressed his satisfaction with the “good produce” on display and committed the agency to assisting farmers in supplying other government departments, including health, education, and correctional services. Somdyala affirmed,

“We will buy the produce of the farmers and supply other government institutions. Government, through ECRDA, will assist the farmers to access the market.”

