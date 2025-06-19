Police confirm facebook user Khosi Thomson is not a member of SAPS

The South African Police Service is calling on a female foreign national who calls herself Khosi Thomson to refrain from impersonating members of the South African Police Service.

Khosi Thomson has several pictures of herself in various clothing depicting to be that of police uniform. The SAPS confirms that the clothing in these pictures is not SAPS issued uniform.

She also claims that she is a police officer attached to the Johannesburg Central Police Station. A preliminary investigation has revealed that she is not a member of the service and that she is a civilian.

The SAPS social media team have already reached out to Khosi Thomson by warning her to stop this illegal activity of posing as one of our own members. Thomson thereafter locked her Facebook profile.

The SAPS therefore calls on Khosi Thomson to stop posing as a police officer and refrain from using the SAPS insignia. Our Crime Intelligence Unit is actively searching for her and an investigation is underway.

Members of the public are reminded that it is illegal to falsely represent oneself as a member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) or to use a SAPS uniform, badge, or decoration without authorization. Penalties for this offense can include imprisonment and fines.

Enquiries:

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe

Cell: 082 040 8808

#GovZAUpdates