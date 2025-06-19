Gauteng Roads and Transport on road maintenance and repairs

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport’s pothole application – PotholeFixGP – is gaining momentum as reports indicate motorists in the province have embraced the tool to report poor road conditions and non-functioning traffic lights in the province.

This is on the back of strides by the Department in attending to maintaining and rehabilitating road infrastructure, particularly potholes, across provincial roads.

Since its launch in 2022, over 38,790 potholes have been repaired by the Department’s regional maintenance teams. Close to 4,000 potholes have been reported along provincial roads via the application, with 2,814 of these already repaired, representing a 72% repair rate.

The rest of the potholes are identified and attended to by the maintenance teams. This also excludes potholes, over 200, located on provincial roads on or scheduled for full rehabilitation.

As of May 2025, the application (app) has seen strong public engagement, with 15,701 downloads (Android), and 3,430 on iOS to date.

The app consists of two interfaces: a mobile app, available for iOS and Android devices, that allows members of the public to report potholes and non-functioning traffic signals; as well as a web application dashboard for the Department. When reporting a road maintenance issue through the mobile app, real-time data is transmitted, enabling the Department to efficiently allocate resources, monitor reported cases and initiate repairs.

It was developed to streamline and digitise reporting of road infrastructure maintenance issues, including potholes and traffic signal failures, in the province.

Initially developed to report potholes on Gauteng roads, it has been expanded to include reporting of non-functioning traffic signals. It further enables the Department to track and monitor progress on addressing reported issues, while providing updates.

PotholeFixGP uses geographic information system technology, allowing it to pinpoint the exact location of reported maintenance issues and allocate the issue to the correct road authority for repair and maintenance.

Below is the breakdown of maintenance work by regional teams:

Krugersdorp (Greater Johannesburg): had 2,181 potholes reported, with 1,710 repaired

Benoni (City of Ekurhuleni): 430 reported, 288 repaired

Derdepoort (Tshwane): 763 reported, 375 repaired. The region has the highest number of potholes on provincial roads on or scheduled for full rehabilitation (177)

Vereeniging (Sedibeng): 495 reported with 423 repaired

Bronkhorstspruit (Tshwane): 57 potholes reported, 18 repaired

To date, a total of 3,926 potholes have been reported along provincial roads since May 2022, with 892 still pending repair, of which a portion lies on roads awaiting full-scale rehabilitation.

Beyond pothole repairs, the Department remains actively involved in various routine road maintenance efforts which includes:

Gravel surface maintenance – ensuring access and safety on rural and secondary roads

Road marking maintenance – enhancing visibility and safety, especially in high-traffic areas

Road traffic signal maintenance – addressing faults and ensuring optimal functioning of traffic lights

Structural maintenance – conducting routine inspection and upkeep of bridges and other road structures

The Department remains committed to improving road conditions, addressing community and motorists’ concerns promptly and leveraging technology for better service delivery. To this end, the Department encourages the downloading of the application (PotholeFixGP) for reporting purposes.

This update provides insights into the ongoing efforts to address potholes, strengthen road safety, and improve commuter experiences through various maintenance activities.

Enquiries:

Mr King Mthombeni

Media Liaison

Cell: 071 400 0915

Ms Melitah Madiba

Head of Communications

Cell: 073 644 9935

Mr Lesiba Mpya

MEC Spokesperson

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

