Minister Dion George on rebranding of Western Cape harbours

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has initiated visible progress in the revitalisation of South Africa’s proclaimed fishing harbours through the installation of new, high-visibility signage at nine key sites across the Western Cape.

This delivery marks a powerful outcome from his Fishing for Freedom Tour that engages coastal communities, fishers and small businesses to unlock the full economic potential of South Africa’s working harbours.

"These signage upgrades are more than cosmetic. They are a statement of intent. They reflect our department’s commitment to restore dignity, pride and functionality to communities who rely on our working harbours," said Minister George.

The following harbours now have new signage in place:

Kalk Bay – completed on 18 June 2025

Hout Bay – completed on 18 June 2025

Elands Bay – completed on 16 June 2025

Doring Bay – completed on 16 June 2025

Saldanha Bay (Pepperbay) – completed on 16 June 2025

Lamberts Bay – completed on 14 June 2025

St Helena Bay (Sandy Point) – completed on 12 June 2025

Laaiplek – completed on 12 June 2025

Yzerfontein – initial signage installed on 25 April 2025, with further enhancements planned

For the remaining harbours—Arniston, Stilbay, Struisbay, Hermanus, Gansbaai and Gordons Bay—site visits have been completed, and signage is prepared for transportation and installation. Final installation dates will be announced soon.

While harbour infrastructure falls under the mandate of other departments, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment remains committed to doing everything within its scope to promote operational efficiency and a welcoming, well-managed environment across all proclaimed fishing harbours.

Close collaboration with local teams is key to ensuring that all remaining harbours soon reflect the same level of visible progress. The signage project underscores the department’s broader commitment to rejuvenating fishing communities, promoting sustainable development, and restoring the Western Cape’s harbours as vibrant centres of economic and cultural activity.

"We are determined to uplift and improve our harbours to unlock their economic potential," Minister George added. "Our teams are working tirelessly to finalise the remaining installations, and we look forward to celebrating the full revitalisation of these harbours."

