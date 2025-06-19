What Your Eyes Reveal About Your Health

What can be seen in the iris?

The iris holds a wealth of information about the body. Using a magnifying glass or an iridology camera, iridologists examine the iris looking for specific markers such as:

Pigmentation

Spots or flecks of colour in the iris may signal toxins, organ stress or internal imbalances, offering insight into which body systems may be under strain and could benefit from support or detoxification.

Fibre patterns

The density and structure of the iris fibres can reflect overall tissue integrity. Tightly woven fibres often indicate a strong constitution, meaning greater resilience and vitality, while looser fibres may suggest a weaker constitution with potentially lower resistance to stress or illness.

Rings or arcs

Rings or arcs in the iris, such as grey or white circles near the cornea (corneal arcus) or concentric furrows known as iris contraction rings, can indicate various underlying health issues. A white ring (sodium ring) around the outer edge of the iris may suggest poor circulation or cholesterol imbalances, pointing to potential cardiovascular concerns. Greyish or white rings can also signal imbalances in fats, possibly related to cholesterol or lipid metabolism. There are also nerve/stress rings which are circular patterns that can indicate chronic stress or tension in the nervous system.

Colours

Eye colour provides insights into health tendencies. Blue irises (lymphatic constitution) are linked to inflammatory issues and lymphatic congestion, potentially making individuals more prone to conditions like sinus problems, allergies or arthritis. Green or hazel eyes (mixed constitution) often point to liver and digestive imbalances, with a need for support in detoxification. Brown irises (haematogenic constitution) can indicate blood-related challenges, such as poor circulation or anaemia, requiring attention to the liver, spleen and a nutrient-rich diet.

Yellowish or golden tones

These colours an indicate strain on the kidneys or liver, often reflecting a need for detoxification or improved hydration. They can also be associated with bile imbalance or sluggish elimination pathways, requiring support for these systems.

White or cloudy spots

Spots in the iris that are white or cloudy-looking are often linked to areas of inflammation or stress within the body, reflecting acute conditions or tissue strain. These markings may also indicate sluggish lymphatic drainage, represented by a milky-white hue in certain parts of the iris. This suggests potential toxin accumulation and the need for improved lymphatic function and detoxification support.

Dark spots or pigmentation

These can signal toxin buildup, inherited organ weaknesses or long-term metabolic strain, as well as areas of congestion or inefficient detoxification pathways that could benefit from targeted support.