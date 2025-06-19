JA Mining Offers Cloud-Based Mining Option for XRP and DOGE Holders Seeking Daily Passive Income

Digital asset holders explore secure alternatives to generate income through regulated cloud mining solutions





WARWICK, United Kingdom, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JA Mining, a UK-based provider of digital asset infrastructure, has formally announced the launch of its regulated cloud mining platform , enabling holders of XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE), and other cryptocurrencies to generate passive income through compliant remote mining services.

The platform, which operates in accordance with Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) guidelines, provides individual users with access to cryptocurrency mining without the need for physical equipment or software configuration. This offering aims to address the increasing demand among retail crypto holders for reliable income-generation tools beyond traditional investment or trading strategies.

“As interest in diversified crypto utility grows, we are introducing a structured and compliant way for users to engage with mining infrastructure,” said a spokesperson for JA Mining. “By supporting popular assets like XRP and DOGE and adhering to FCA operational standards, the platform is positioned to serve both new entrants and experienced digital asset holders.”

The company reports that users may register online to access a selection of fixed-term mining plans that vary in contract length and expected yield. Upon account creation, individuals can choose a mining package and begin participating in the mining process, with earnings reflected daily in their dashboard.





JA Mining supports several cryptocurrencies for deposit and payment, including XRP, Dogecoin, Bitcoin (BTC), and others. The company states that its infrastructure is designed to provide daily reward cycles through pooled mining operations hosted in secure remote data centers. Participants do not manage or operate physical mining hardware directly.

The platform’s regulatory alignment with FCA requirements ensures a higher standard of user security, financial transparency, and data protection. JA Mining states that this compliance framework is central to its service model and is intended to distinguish it from unregulated mining providers operating in other jurisdictions.

“Cloud-based services must meet more than just performance benchmarks—they must also meet the regulatory expectations of a maturing financial environment,” the spokesperson added.

This development comes as market conditions prompt greater interest in practical crypto applications beyond speculative holding. With the launch of the DOGE ETF under discussion and continued technical activity surrounding XRP, JA Mining’s launch provides a means for holders of these assets to engage in non-speculative blockchain participation.

About JA Mining

JA Mining is a UK-based platform offering cloud-based cryptocurrency mining services . It provides individuals with access to remote mining operations using secure, easy-to-use tools that require no physical hardware. Operating under FCA compliance, JA Mining supports a range of digital currencies and aims to deliver a regulated, accessible approach to earning passive income through cryptocurrency mining.

