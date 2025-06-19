The Pharma-Grade Cellulose Powder Market Is Seeing Strong Growth, From $1.19 Billion In 2024 To $1.62 Billion In 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pharma-Grade Cellulose Powder Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pharma-grade cellulose powder market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, with market size expanding from $1.19 billion in 2024 to an estimated $1.27 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. Factors such as increased demand for tablet binders, rising production of generic drugs, advancements in pharmaceutical research, development and regulatory approvals for cellulose-based excipients, combined with expanded manufacturing capacity, have largely contributed to this progress in the historic period.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Pharma-Grade Cellulose Powder Market Size?

In an exciting forecast, the pharma-grade cellulose powder market size is expected to see substantial growth in the forthcoming years, rising to $1.62 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.2%. This future growth can largely be attributed to a surge in personalized medicine, adoption of sustainable excipients, expansion in biologics and biosimilars, and escalated focus on oral drug delivery innovations. Additionally, growing investments in pharmaceutical infrastructure in emerging markets as well as increasing demand for excipient-grade materials in drug formulation are also anticipated to play a key role.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Pharma-Grade Cellulose Powder Market?

Undeniably, the escalating demand in the pharmaceutical production industry will catalyse the growth of the pharma-grade cellulose powder market moving forward. As the pharmaceutical production involves meticulous formulation, synthesis, and quality control of active ingredients and excipients to ensure safety, efficacy, and regulatory compliance, pharma-grade cellulose powder lends significant support as a reliable binder, filler, and stabilizer. To illustrate this, data from the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations EFPIA reveals a yearly increase in total pharmaceutical production in Europe from $393,857 million in 2022 to $422,803 million in 2023.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Pharma-Grade Cellulose Powder Market?

The key industry players operating in the pharma-grade cellulose powder market include Roquette Frères, Ashland Global, JRS Pharma, Ankit Pulps & Boards Pvt. Ltd., DFE Pharma, Sigachi Industries Ltd., Accent Microcell Ltd., Maple Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Mingtai Chemical Co. Ltd., Patel Chem Specialties Limited, CelluTech, RanQ, and Aromatic Cellulose Pvt. Ltd. among others. These major companies are focusing on the development of new, microcrystalline cellulose facilities to expand their production capacity and strengthen their supply chain capabilities for pharmaceutical excipients. One notable development includes the inauguration of India’s largest microcrystalline cellulose MCC manufacturing plant at Nagpur by Nitika Pharmaceuticals Specialties in September 2023.

How Is The Pharma-Grade Cellulose Powder Market Segmented?

The report provides comprehensive segmentation details of the pharma-grade cellulose powder market:

1 By Product Type: Microcrystalline Cellulose MCC, Carboxymethyl Cellulose CMC, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose HPMC, Hydroxypropyl Cellulose HPC

2 By Functionality: Binding Agent, Thickening Agent, Stabilizer, Disintegrant, Coating Agent

3 By Application: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Other Applications

4 By End-User: Contract Research Organizations CROs, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutions, Manufacturers Of Dietary Supplements, Food And Beverage Industries

What Are The Regional Insights In The Pharma-Grade Cellulose Powder Market?

On the regional front, North America prevailed as the largest region in the pharma-grade cellulose powder market in 2024, with other significant regions of the market spanning across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

