Deputy Minister Narend Singh addresses 10th Annual Green Youth Indaba in Durban, 19 Jun

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment will address at the 10th Annual Green Youth Indaba, taking place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on 19 June 2025.

This year's Indaba is held under the theme "a decade of impact: driving sustainable innovation", and marks a significant milestone in empowering youth to actively participate in the green economy and in shaping a climate-resilient future for South Africa.

Deputy Minister Singh will speak on the critical role of young people in tackling climate change, driving innovation, and advancing inclusive green economic development across sectors such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, marine science, waste management, and eco-tourism.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as per the details below:

Event details

Date: Thursday, 19 June 2025

Time: 09:00am

Venue: Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

To RSVP please contact:

Kagiso Letsebe

Mobile: +27 83 439 9755

E-mail: kletsebe@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries please contact:

Peter Mbelengwa

Mobile: +27 82 611 8197

E-mail: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za

