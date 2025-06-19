Pharmaceutical Lipid-Based Excipients Market Report 2025 – Strategic Insights For Companies Seeking Expansion, Growth

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pharmaceutical Lipid-Based Excipients Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pharmaceutical lipid-based excipients market has been experiencing robust growth recently and the trend is expected to continue in the future. As of 2024, the market size stood at $1.69 billion and is projected to grow to $1.79 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%. Several factors have contributed to this upward trajectory including the rise in prevalence of poorly water-soluble drugs, increasing demand for controlled and targeted drug release, expansion of pharmaceutical investments, usage of oral solid dosage forms, focus on improving drug bioavailability, and regulatory acceptance of lipid excipients in novel formulations.

What Does The Future Hold For The Pharmaceutical Lipid-Based Excipients Market?

A further surge in the pharmaceutical lipid-based excipients market is expected in the coming years, with the market estimated to reach $2.22 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%. The forecast period will witness growth driven by increasing demand for advanced drug delivery systems, growing acceptance of mRNA and gene therapies, expansion of poorly water-soluble drug pipeline, focus on personalized medicine, supportive regulatory frameworks and strategic investments in biopharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure. Innovations in lipid nanoparticle delivery systems, enhanced solubility solutions for poorly water-soluble drugs, expansion of biocompatible and sustainable lipid sources, enhanced manufacturing scalability, and their adoption in oral and injectable formulations are trends that are set to shape the market in the forecast period.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24374&type=smp

How Are Advancements In Gene Therapy Driving The Pharmaceutical Lipid-Based Excipients Market?

Gene therapy, a medical technique which uses genes to treat or prevent diseases, is set to play a key role in propelling the growth of the pharmaceutical lipid-based excipients market. Progress in delivery systems that allow safe, efficient, and targeted transport of genetic material into cells have increased the potential of gene therapy. Pharmaceutical lipid-based excipients contribute significantly to gene therapy by enabling efficient delivery systems, ensuring stability and targeted transport of genetic material. With their role in protecting nucleic acids and facilitating cellular uptake, they enhance the effectiveness of modern treatments. This was evidenced by the Food and Drug Administration FDA approving six gene therapy products in 2023, an increase from five approvals in 2022, according to the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy ASGCT.

Which Companies Are Making Strides In The Pharmaceutical Lipid-Based Excipients Market?

Major pharmaceutical lipid-based excipients market players include Cargill Incorporated, BASF SE, Merck KGaA, FUJIFILM Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Stepan Company, Croda International, Ashland Corporation, NOF CORPORATION, CordenPharma, SEPPIC, Nippon Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Cayman Chemical, ABITEC Corporation, Creative Biolabs, IOI Oleo GmbH, Lipoid, RuixiBiotechCo.Ltd, Biosynth.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-lipid-based-excipients-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Pharmaceutical Lipid-Based Excipients Market?

Companies in the pharmaceutical lipid-based excipients market are increasingly focusing on strategic investments to drive innovation, enhance formulation capabilities, support drug delivery research, and strengthen their competitive positions in emerging therapeutic areas. For instance, in November 2024, Gattefossé SAS, a France-based chemical manufacturing company, opened a state-of-the-art Technical Center of Excellence in Mumbai to support India's growing pharma market, offering specialized labs, support for excipient innovation, and a focus on bioavailability, sustained release, and topical formulations.

How Is The Pharmaceutical Lipid-Based Excipients Market Segmented?

The pharmaceutical lipid-based excipients market report segments the market as follows:

1 By Excipient Type: Oils, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils, GMCC, Hard Fats, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Lecithin And Phospholipids, Sodium Oleate, Capri Caprylic Mono Diglyceride, Other Excipient Types

2 By Product Applications: Oral Formulations, Parenteral, Topical Applications, Ophthalmic Applications, Suppositories, Other Product Applications

3 By Disease Application: Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Oncology, Metabolic Disorders, Hormonal Therapies, Infectious Diseases, Other Disease Applications

4 By Age Group: Pediatric Products 0-18 years, Adult Products 19-64 years, Geriatric Products 65+ years

5 By End-Use: Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, Contract Development And Manufacturing Organizations, Other End Users

What Are The Regional Market Trends In The Pharmaceutical Lipid-Based Excipients Market?

Europe led the pharmaceutical lipid-based excipients market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Lipid Panel Testing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lipid-panel-testing-global-market-report

Phospholipid Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/phospholipid-global-market-report

Lipid Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lipid-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company with over 15000+ reports, covering 27 industries across 60+ geographies, offers comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, our reports provide the information needed to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.