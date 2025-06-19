Global Orthopedic Bone Cement And Casting Materials Market To Reach $3.86 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 6.0%

Orthopedic Bone Cement And Casting Materials Global Market Report 2025

The orthopedic bone cement and casting materials market size has grown robustly in recent years. From $2.89 billion in 2024, it is poised to expand to $3.06 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.1%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to myriad factors such as improved healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness of orthopedic treatments, increasing number of joint replacement surgeries, favorable government funding and reimbursement policies, and increasing demand for non-invasive procedures.

On a similar trajectory of growth, the orthopedic bone cement and casting materials market size is set to see expansion in the following years. Estimated to reach $3.86 billion by 2029, it promises a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.0%. Various factors underpin this growth in the forecast period, including a rising geriatric population, increase in bone fractures and injuries, growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, a spike in the incidence of osteoporosis, and surge in sports-related injuries.

Increasing road accident rates, largely due to distracted driving where activities reduce drivers' focus and reaction time, presents higher risks of fractures and bone injuries needing surgical intervention. This scenario creates a requirement for materials like bone cement for implant fixation and casting materials for immobilizing fractures during the healing process. In fact, according to the Department of Transportation, a US-based government department, 42,514 fatalities were registered in road accidents across the U.S. in 2022, an increase of 10% compared to 2021. Therefore, the increasing incidence of road accidents will continue to fuel the growth of the orthopedic bone cement and casting materials market.

Major companies operating in the orthopedic bone cement and casting materials market comprise Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, 3M Health Care Ltd, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Biomet Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Arthrex Inc., DJO Global Inc, Wright Medical Group N.V., Exactech inc, BSN Medical GmbH, DePuy Synthes Inc, Heraeus Medical GmbH, Aap Implantate AG, BioPoly LLC, Subiton Laboratorios S.A., Synimed Syringie Ingenierie Medicals, G21 S.r.l, Scanos

Several emerging trends are shaping the orthopedic bone cement and casting materials market, including companies' focus on developing innovative products, such as antibiotic bone cement, to prevent post-surgical infections. This product, a PMMA-based material infused with antibiotics, is used especially during orthopedic procedures, primarily joint replacements. A case in point is the instance in March 2025 when Zimmer Biomet, a US-based medical technology company, launched the Tekcem 1G and Tekcem 3G antibiotic bone cement. TEKCEM G bone cement stands out for its incorporation of gentamicin, an antibiotic that helps safeguard against infections during joint reconstruction and arthroplasty procedures, rendering it suitable for primary and revision surgeries following trauma.

The orthopedic bone cement and casting materials market pedagogically segments into varying criteria:

1 By Product Type: Bone Cement, Casting Materials

2 By Material Type: Polymethyl Methacrylate, Calcium Phosphate, Plaster Of Paris, Fiberglass, Other Materials

3 By Product Form: Injectable, Pre-Packaged, Injectable Bone Substitutes

4 By Application: Joint Arthoplasty, Trauma Cases, Sports Injury, Spine Surgeries, Other Applications

5 By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Orthopedic Clinics, Other End Users

1 By Bone Cement: Polymethyl Methacrylate PMMA Bone Cement, Calcium Phosphate Cement, Biodegradable Bone Cement, Ceramic Bone Cement

2 By Casting Materials: Plaster of Paris Casting Materials, Fiberglass Casting Materials, Thermoplastic Casting Materials, Hybrid Casting Materials

North America was the leading region in the orthopedic bone cement and casting materials market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the orthopedic bone cement and casting materials market report entail Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

