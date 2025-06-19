Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria And Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Market: Key Drivers and Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) And Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) And Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria PNH and Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome aHUS has seen remarkable growth in recent years, with the global market size expected to grow from $5.57 billion in 2024 to $5.99 billion in 2025, Market Sizing & Forecasts through 2034 promise a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.4% in the forthcoming years.

What Has Contributed To The Recent Growth Of The PNH And aHUS Market?

The market expansion can be attributed to an increasing prevalence of PNH and aHUS, a surge in investment in rare disease research, and a growing demand for targeted therapies. Moreover, rising awareness about PNH and aHUS, coupled with an increase in the adoption of complement inhibitors, have significantly contributed to the growth.

What Is The Projected Growth And Market Size For PNH And aHUS?

As we venture into the future, the PNH and aHUS market will continue to exhibit strong growth, expected to reach $7.93 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%. The growth during this period can be attributed to an increase in regulatory approvals for new treatments, escalating collaboration between biotech companies and research institutes, and a surge in demand for personalized medicine. Other likely catalysts for this impending growth include an increase in investment in rare disease startups and the rising number of clinical trials and research studies.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The PNH And aHUS Market?

The rising incidence of rare diseases is expected to fuel the growth of the PNH and aHUS market. Rare diseases—medical conditions affecting a small percentage of the population—often characterized by their complexity, severity, and the need for specialized treatment, have shown an increase due to advancements in diagnostic technologies. PNH and aHUS have both contributed significantly to the understanding and treatment of these diseases.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The PNH And aHUS Market?

Major industry players operating in the paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria PNH and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome aHUS market include Roche Holding AG, AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., UCB Pharma Limited, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., Genentech Inc., Omeros Corporation, CinnaGen Co., Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc., Kira Pharmaceuticals, NovelMed Therapeutics Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., Akari Therapeutics plc.

What Trends Are Emerging In The PNH And aHUS Market?

Companies in the PNH and aHUS market are focusing on developing innovative products, like complement inhibitors, to enhance treatment outcomes and improve patient convenience. For instance, in December 2023, Novartis AG received U.S. FDA approval for Fabhalta iptacopan, the first oral monotherapy for adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

How Is The PNH And aHUS Market Segmented?

The PNH and aHUS market encompasses several segments:

1 By Type: Soliris, Ultomiris

2 By Disease Type: Paroxysmal Nocturnal HemoglobinuriaPNH, Atypical Hemolytic Uremic SyndromeaHUS

3 By Treatment Type: Complement Inhibitors, Plasma Exchange Or Infusion, Other Symptomatic Treatments

4 By Diagnosis Method: Clinical Diagnosis, Genetic Testing, Biomarker Testing

5 By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Research Institutes, Other Users

Subsegments:

1 By Soliris: Eculizumab For PNH, Eculizumab For aHUS, Eculizumab Biosimilars

2 By Ultomiris: Ravulizumab For PNH, Ravulizumab For aHUS, Ravulizumab Extended-Interval Dosing.

Which Regions Show The Most Promise In The PNH And aHUS Market?

North America was the largest region in the paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria PNH and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome aHUS market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions profiled in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

