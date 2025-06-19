Global Orthopedic Implants Market Forecast To Reach $51.67 Billion By 2029 With 5.8% Annual Growth

Orthopedic Implants Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025

Coming off strong top-line growth, the orthopedic implants market looks set to continue its upward trajectory, according to The Business Research Company’s latest report. With a forecasted compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.1%, the market is estimated to increase from $38.87 billion in 2024 to $41.22 billion in 2025. Yet, the promise of the sector doesn’t end there. By 2029, the orthopedic implants market size will further expand to $51.67 billion, galvanized by a CAGR of 5.8%.

What's Driving This Forward Momentum In The Orthopedic Implants Market?

A multitude of factors contributes to the orthopedic implants market boom, prominently including the escalation in the aging population and the surge in the incidence of bone-related disorders. Additionally, the healthcare industry’s growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, increased healthcare expenditure worldwide, and expansion in access to orthopedic care globally also reflect positively on the market growth.

What's Triggering The Increase In The Demand For Orthopedic Implants Market?

To be part of this promising trajectory and possibly reap substantial benefits, one need only to look at the orthopedic implants market industry’s front-runners. Across the orthopedic implants market, major operators include Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Smith And Nephew plc, Arthrex Inc., Enovis Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, NuVasive Inc., ConMed Corporation, Medacta International, Orthofix Medical Inc., Exactech Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Acumed, Xtant Medical Holdings, Think Surgical, Narang Medical Limited, Siora Surgical Pvt. Ltd., Auxein Medical, Adler Ortho.

What Interesting Developments Are Taking Shape Within The Orthopedic Implants Market?

One of the emerging trends in the orthopedic implants market sees major industry players focus their innovation efforts on orthopedic fixation systems. These systems, which enhance implant stability, improve pullout strength in cancellous bone, and ensure long-term fixation in orthopedic procedures, serve significant roles during orthopedic surgeries. For instance, in 2025, the Orthopedic Implant Company launched the mini fragment plating system, offering effective and customizable solutions for orthopedic trauma surgeries.

What are the various segments within the Orthopedic Implants Market?

The orthopedic implants market is broadly segmented by product type, biomaterial, and end-users.

1 By Product Type: Knee Implants, Dental Implants, Hip Implants, Spinal Implants, Other Product Types

2 By Biomaterial: Ceramic Biomaterials, Metallic Biomaterials, Polymers Biomaterials, Other Biomaterials

3 By End-User: Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users.

Subsegments within these broad categories include Total Knee Replacement Implants, Partial Knee Replacement Implants, Revision Knee Replacement Implants under Knee Implants. Dental Implants comprise Endosteal Implants, Subperiosteal Implants, and Zygomatic Implants. For Hip Implants, one can find Total Hip Replacement Implants, Partial Hip Replacement Implants, Revision Hip Replacement Implants, and Hip Resurfacing Implants. Spinal Implants segment has Fusion Devices, Non-Fusion Devices Motion Preservation Devices, and Spinal Bone Stimulators. Other Product Types include Shoulder Implants, Elbow Implants, Ankle And Foot Implants, Wrist Implants.

Can We Look At The Orthopedic Implants Market From A Regional Perspective?

On a geographical scale, North America takes the lead as the largest orthopedic implants market region in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest over the forecast period. For a broader view, the areas covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

