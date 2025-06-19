IOST Deploys 1,000 Biometric Signet Rings to Kick Off Wear-to-Earn Identity Infrastructure

Limited-edition drop validates demand for on-chain, user-owned decentralized identity

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IOST, a modular blockchain platform for compliant real-world asset tokenization and decentralized identity, has completed the rollout of its first 1,000 Signet Rings — biometric-powered wearable credentials that tie physical presence to on-chain identity.

Claimed in full, the limited drop drew over 12,000 sign-ups, signaling strong demand for decentralized identity tools that are verifiable, privacy-preserving, and built for real-world use.

The Signet Ring is more than a wearable — it’s IOST’s first major step in building an identity layer for the modular Web3 stack. Equipped with biometric verification and tied to each user’s on-chain credentials, it acts as a gateway to IOST’s growing ecosystem of decentralized ID use cases. Users include DeFi power users with $10K+ portfolios, airdrop hunters tracking incentive programs, and Web3 fund managers seeking strategic allocation tools.

Why It Matters

Digital identity is quickly becoming essential to the future of regulated DeFi, tokenized real-world assets, and AI-human interaction. The Signet Ring program is testing live demand for key infrastructure building blocks:

Wear-to-Earn : Rewards tied to biometric activity and physical engagement

: Rewards tied to biometric activity and physical engagement NFT Credentials : Rings double as referral and access passes, tradable on-chain

: Rings double as referral and access passes, tradable on-chain Portable Identity: For KYC alternatives, health data vaults, and proof-of-personhood





Under the hood, biometric signatures captured by the Signet Ring are processed through the companion app using zero-knowledge proofs and fully homomorphic encryption. Raw biometric data — such as heartbeat patterns used for HRV analysis — remains encrypted locally, while the app generates verifiable proofs for on-chain identity attestation. This identity primitive plays a key role in IOST's broader RWA infrastructure, enabling compliant tokenization of real-world assets with verified human presence.

"This isn’t merch — it’s infrastructure," said Blake Jeong, CEO of IOST. "We capped the first batch at 1,000 to see if the demand was real. It is."

What Comes Next

With rings fully distributed and in use across regions, IOST is kicking off the next phase:

Biometric Rewards : Wearers unlock escalating benefits tied to verified activity

: Wearers unlock escalating benefits tied to verified activity Credential Trading : Referral and access NFTs move to secondary markets

: Referral and access NFTs move to secondary markets Ecosystem Access: Ring holders get priority entry to identity-linked dApps, staking multipliers, and governance-weighted distribution events





To further expand its biometric integrations, IOST has partnered with health monitoring leader StressWatch, which supports a 10M+ user network. The foundation is also in active discussions with medical device companies to extend identity modules across new biometric inputs.

The Signet Ring initiative lays the groundwork for IOST’s long-term vision: to serve as a foundational layer for the world’s most frictionless and compliant RWA infrastructure. As AI agents begin to act on behalf of users in digital markets, verifiable human identity will become critical infrastructure for the $300 trillion RWA economy.

As the tokenization stack matures, identity is emerging as a core layer. IOST’s pilot shows how biometric credentials can be used — not just theorized — in a modular, compliant Web3 world.

ABOUT IOST

IOST is a modular RWA infrastructure built on high-performance L1 and EVM-compatible subnets. With over 961 million transactions and zero downtime since 2018, IOST powers scalable tokenization of assets across bonds, real estate, and on-chain funds.

IOST currently operates a native mainnet and an EVM-compatible L2, with plans to expand into permissionless subnets tailored to each asset class. By 2028, IOST aims to support over $10 billion in tokenized assets and become a leading gateway for compliant yield in the digital economy.

Media Contact:

IOST

marketing@iost.io

Alice Li



Disclaimer: This press release is provided by IOST. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.



Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.