Native Starch Market Trend 2025-2034: Revolutionary Technological Advancements In The Evolution Of Starch Solutions

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pharmaceuticals Native Starch Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pharmaceuticals native starch market has seen substantial growth recently, escalating from $5.65 billion in 2024 to a projection of $6.17 billion in 2025 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 9.1%. Factors contributing to this escalation include a rising demand for natural excipients, expanding pharmaceutical production, growing preference for biocompatible ingredients, increased manufacturing of generic drugs, and increasing regulatory support for natural ingredients.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Pharmaceuticals Native Starch Market Size?

The pharmaceuticals native starch market is expected to maintain strong growth over the next few years, climbing to $8.69 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 8.9%. This forecasted growth can be attributed primarily to rising investment in pharmaceutical innovation, heightened focus on sustainable sourcing, expanding applications in new drug formulations, increasing demand for clean-label pharmaceutical products, and escalating healthcare expenditure in emerging markets. Additionally, key trends that are likely to impact the market in the forecast period include technological advancements in starch processing, innovations in drug delivery systems, developments in bio-based pharmaceutical ingredients, significant research and development in plant-based excipients, and the development of both solubility and stability solutions.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24376&type=smp

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Pharmaceuticals Native Starch Market?

The climbing prevalence of chronic diseases is likely to be a key growth driver for the pharmaceuticals native starch market. Chronic diseases are medical conditions that typically progress slowly and endure for more than a year. As the aging population continues to rise, so does the prevalence of these long-lasting conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, arthritis, and cancer, which tend to become more common with age. Pharmaceuticals native starch proves instrumental in managing these chronic diseases by enhancing drug formulation stability, increasing bioavailability, enabling controlled drug release, supporting patient compliance, and ultimately, improving effectiveness and long-term management of these medical conditions.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Pharmaceuticals Native Starch Market?

Major companies operating in the pharmaceuticals native starch market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Tereos SCA, Roquette Frères SA., AGRANA, Tate & Lyle Public Limited Company, Colorcon Inc., Grain Processing Corporation, Siam Modified Starch Co. Ltd., BENEO GmbH, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., SPAC Starch Products India Private Limited, Universal Starch-Chem Allied Ltd., Sanstar Biopolymers Ltd., Emsland Group, Hungrana Kft., Bluecraft Agro Pvt. Ltd., Visco Starch, Shandong Liujia Pharmaceutical Excipient Co.Ltd.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceuticals-native-starch-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Pharmaceuticals Native Starch Market?

Key players in the pharmaceuticals native starch market are pioneering innovative products such as plant-based textures to enhance drug formulations and improve patient compliance. These physical properties derived from plant ingredients enhance tablet binding, disintegration, and mouthfeel for improved natural drug formulations.

How Is The Pharmaceuticals Native Starch Market Segmented?

The pharmaceuticals native starch market is classified into five key segments:

1 By Type: Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Other Types

2 By Formulation Type: Oral Solid Dosage Forms, Liquid Dosage Forms, Topical Formulations, Injectable Drugs, Controlled Release Formulations

3 By Functionality: Texturizing Agent, Moisture Retention Agent, Bulking Agent, Emulsifying Agent, Film-Forming Agent

4 By Application: Binders And Coating Agents, Disintegrants, Fillers And Extenders, Stabilizers, Thickening Agents

5 By End-User: Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, Contract Research Organizations CROs, Contract Manufacturing Organizations CMOs, Research And Development Labs, Academic Institutions, Other End-users

Additionally, subsegments include:

1 By Potato Starch: Modified Potato Starch, Native Potato Starch

2 By Corn Starch: Modified Corn Starch, Native Corn Starch

3 By Other Types: Rice Starch, Wheat Starch, Tapioca Starch

What Are The Regional Insights In The Pharmaceuticals Native Starch Market?

North America led the pharmaceuticals native starch market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forthcoming years. Regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Radiopharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/radiopharmaceutical-global-market-report

Generic Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/generic-pharmaceuticals-global-market-report

Pharmaceuticals Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceuticals-market

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.