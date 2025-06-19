CloudIBN Brings Global VA&PT Expertise to the US Market

CloudIBN - VAPT Services

Global VA&PT expertise meets US businesses: CloudIBN delivers comprehensive VAPT Testing Services for unmatched security, compliance, and risk reduction.

MAIMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudIBN, a globally respected cybersecurity leader, proudly announces the expansion of its world-class VAPT Services to the United States. With more than a decade of securing infrastructures for businesses across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, CloudIBN is now focused on empowering American enterprises to combat growing cybersecurity threats with advanced VA & PT Audit Services.With increasing incidents of ransomware, phishing, and data breaches, the US market urgently requires expert-driven, proactive security solutions. CloudIBN’s expansion brings a fresh wave of global experience combined with deep insights into US-specific regulatory and digital complexities.Why VAPT Services Are a Must-Have for US BusinessesThe cybersecurity landscape in the US has shifted from being reactive to proactive. VA & PT Services are no longer a compliance checklist—they are essential for survival in a digital-first economy.A VAPT engagement combines:1. Vulnerability Assessment: Scanning systems to identify known and unknown security flaws.2. Penetration Testing: Ethically exploiting vulnerabilities to simulate real-world attacks and assess system defense.Want to know where your vulnerabilities lie? Call our experts for a FREE initial vulnerability consultation: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ What Makes CloudIBN the Right Choice for VAPT in the USA?Global Expertise, Now Local. CloudIBN has handled complex security environments . Now, this global expertise is available with localization for:1. US regulatory standards2. Local threat landscapes3. Industry-specific compliance requirements4. Certified Security ExpertsAll CloudIBN testers are globally certified with CEH, OSCP, CISSP, and ISO 27001 credentials. Our professionals bring hands-on experience in large-scale VA & PT Audit Services with a zero-compromise approach to digital safety.How CloudIBN's VA & PT Services WorkWe adopted a 360-degree security approach built around transparency and effectiveness. Our 5-phase methodology ensures every test is actionable and measurable.1. Scoping & PlanningWe start by understanding your business, goals, and IT infrastructure. This phase sets clear testing boundaries and ensures compliance alignment.2. Vulnerability AssessmentWe use top-rate scanners and manual verification to uncover vulnerabilities in:-Web and mobile applications-Networks (external/internal)-Firewalls and APIs-Cloud and hybrid environments3. Penetration TestingCloudIBN’s red team mimics real hackers to exploit weaknesses and measure damage potential, providing a realistic picture of your system’s defence capabilities.4. Detailed Reporting-Our comprehensive report includes:-Vulnerability classification (Low/Critical)-CVSS scores-Exploitation impact-Step-by-step remediation guidance5. Remediation & Re-TestingPost-patch re-validation ensures vulnerabilities are fully eliminated, giving you peace of mind.Ready for a real-world security test? Book your penetration test session with CloudIBN now: https://www.cloudibn.com/lp/pr-vapt-services-in-usa/ Partnering with US MSPs, CSPs, and EnterprisesCloudIBN is forging strategic partnerships across the United States to empower:1. Managed Security Providers (MSPs)2. Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)3. SaaS Vendors and e-commerce platformsOur white-label VA & PT Services help these partners enhance their security offerings, deliver value, and build client trust.CloudIBN’s expansion into the US market marks a significant step in bolstering national cybersecurity readiness. Backed by over a decade of global VAPT Audit services expertise, CloudIBN brings a unique blend of international experience and localized compliance knowledge to help American businesses proactively defend against evolving cyber threats. With a comprehensive, certified, and methodical approach to Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing, CloudIBN stands out as a trusted partner for enterprises, MSPs, CSPs, and SaaS providers seeking to elevate their cybersecurity posture and build long-term digital resilience.Related Services : Cybersecurity Services - https://www.cloudibn.com/cybersecurity-services/ About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specializes in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

