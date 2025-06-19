Point Of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Report 2025 – Strategic Insights for Companies Seeking Expansion, Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Point Of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market?

The point of care infectious disease testing market size has shown significant growth in recent years, surging from $4.21 billion in 2024 to be projected at $4.79 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.0%. Accompanying the historical growth is the trajectory of drivers ranging from a rise in healthcare expenditure, expanding demand for quick diagnostic solutions, and an uptick in the incidence of infectious diseases, to an increasing level of health awareness and adoption of home care and self-testing solutions.

How Fast Will The Point Of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Grow In The Coming Years?

The market size of the point of care infectious disease testing is predicted to witness greater growth in the coming years, with projections showing a rise to $8.02 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.7%. This growth is expected due to increasing demand for rapid diagnostics, escalating prevalence of infectious diseases, and wider adoption in resource-limited remote areas. Furthermore, a decentralization shift in healthcare encouraged by governmental initiatives and funding lends further support to the growth. Tech companies partnering with healthcare providers, advancements in molecular diagnostics, mobile health application improvements, and innovation in POC testing devices and biosensors are some of the notable trends during this forecast period.

What Is Driving The Point Of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Growth?

With contagious diseases encountering a rise primarily driven by an increase in human mobility, which enables faster and broader transmission of infectious agents, the point of care infectious disease testing market is poised for further growth. POC infectious disease testing enables the rapid detection and diagnosis of contagious diseases, helping to put measures in place to curb community transmission. For instance, in June 2024, the UK Health Security Agency saw 108 NHS trusts record 1,681 critical care admissions due to confirmed influenza between the 40th week of 2022 and the 15th week of 2023, indicating a surge in contagious diseases that are driving the growth of the POC infectious disease testing market.

How Is The Point Of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Segmented?

The point of care infectious disease testing market is segmented by:

1 Product: Kits And Reagents, Instruments

2 Technology: Lateral Flow Immunoassay, Agglutination Test, Flow-through Test Or Immunoconcentration Assay, Molecular Diagnostics, Other Technologies

3 Disease: Human Immunodeficiency Virus POC Testing, Clostridium Difficile POC Testing, Hepatitis B Virus POC Testing, Pneumonia or Streptococcus Associated Infections, Respiratory Syncytial Virus POC Testing, Human Papillomavirus POC Testing, Influenza Or Flu POC Testing, Other Diseases

4 End Use: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research and Academic Institutes, Homecare Settings, Other End Users

Under Kits And Reagents, the subsegments are Test Kits, Reagents, while by Instruments, they are Portable Devices, Automated Analyzers.

What Does The Regional Point Of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Landscape Look Like?

North America was the largest participant in the point of care infectious disease testing market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific holds the torch as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report includes comprehensive coverage of regions that include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Who Are The Major Players In The Point Of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market?

Prominent companies operating in the point of care infectious disease testing market—namely, Cardinal Health, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, bioMérieux Société Anonyme, QuidelOrtho Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., DiaSorin Società per Azioni, Danaher Corporation, Cue Health Inc., Nova Biomedical Corporation, Seegene Incorporated, Biosynex Société Anonyme, Trivitron Healthcare Private Limited, EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, Trinity Biotech Public Limited Company, Bio-Lytical Laboratories Inc.—command a significant presence. These companies have been more inclined towards integrating innovative technologies, such as proprietary microfluidic technology, to enhance test accuracy, reduce time-to-results, and improve patient outcomes.

