Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market Forecast To Reach $1.62 Billion By 2029 With 8.2% Annual Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The phytogenic feed additives market size has seen significant growth in recent years. The market valuation rose from $1.09 billion in 2024 to an estimated $1.18 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.5%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to several factors. The increasing demand for antibiotic alternatives in livestock, growing awareness of natural feed ingredients among farmers, and a focus on improving gut health and immunity in animals are some vital drivers. Furthermore, a shift towards sustainable animal farming practices backed by increasing governmental support for natural feed additive solutions has boosted the market.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Phytogenic Feed Additives Market Size?

Looking forward, the phytogenic feed additives market size is poised for substantial growth. It is forecasted to expand to $1.62 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.2%. The growth in this period is likely to be driven by a rise in zoonotic diseases linked to synthetic additives, growing consumer preference for traceable and clean-label meat products, and improving livestock farming digitalization. This will aid in better monitoring of feed performance, addressing growing concerns over food safety and quality, and the rising popularity of functional feed ingredients. The forecast period will witness major trends such as encapsulation technologies, advanced extraction and formulation techniques, developing antibiotic-free protocols, and the integration of precision livestock farming and innovation in synergistic blends.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Phytogenic Feed Additives Market?

A key growth driver for the phytogenic feed additives market is the expanding animal feed industry. The industry represented includes the production, processing, and distribution of feed products formulated to meet the nutritional needs of livestock and poultry, among others. Part of the reason for the growth of the animal feed industry is the rising global demand for animal protein, a result of the ever-increasing population and changing dietary preferences. Phytogenic feed additives support the industry by offering plant-based solutions that improve animal health and performance, contributing to efficient and sustainable livestock production.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Phytogenic Feed Additives Market?

Leading companies operating in the phytogenic feed additives market include household names like Cargill Incorporated and BASF SE, alongside others such as SHV Holdings, DuPont de Nemours Inc., DSM-Firmenich AG, Land O’Lakes Inc., Alltech Inc., and Kemin Industries Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Phytogenic Feed Additives Market?

In addition to these leading players, the phytogenic feed additives market is driven by innovation, with companies focusing on developing products to improve animal health and productivity. For instance, the market has seen the introduction of shrimp supplementation products, formulated to enhance the growth, immunity, and overall performance of shrimp in aquaculture. In a testament to this innovative trend, Kemin AquaScience launched Pathorol, a natural phytogenic feed additive in April 2023.

How Is The Phytogenic Feed Additives Market Segmented?

The phytogenic feed additives market report further segments the industry by the type of feed additive, ranging from essential oils, flavonoids, and saponins to oleoresins and other types. Additionally, a breakdown by form covers powder, liquid, and granules. Applications of these additives are also diverse, including antimicrobial effects, digestion enhancement, and growth promotion, among others. In terms of end-use, the market caters to the animal feed industry, pet food industry, and the burgeoning aquaculture industry.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Phytogenic Feed Additives Market?

North America dominates the phytogenic feed additives market, recording the largest market share in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region showcases the most significant potential for growth in the coming years. The market report offers insights into several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

