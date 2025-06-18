Supporting Eyre Peninsula farmers to access livestock feed during the drought

Release date: 19/06/25

Much-needed livestock pellets will be delivered to more than 80 farmers on the Eyre Peninsula thanks to the Malinauskas Government’s $73 million Drought Support Package and the Rapid Relief Team.

Over 100 tonnes of donated pellets will be delivered to the Farmers Community Connect event at Streaky Bay tomorrow for farmers to collect.

The fodder run is being supported by the State Government’s $6 million Donated Fodder Transport Drought Assistance Scheme, which helps charities with their transport costs to deliver donated fodder to farmers who need assistance to feed their livestock.

So far, the State Government has funded the transport costs of charities to deliver more than 9,800 tonnes of donated hay to over 1,200 farmers across South Australia, with more deliveries to come.

The State Government is actively working with Rural Aid, Need for Feed, Rapid Relief Team, Farmers Relief Agency, and the SA Dairyfarmers’ Association, whose participation provides specific support to dairy farmers across South Australia.

Primary producers are encouraged to contact participating organisations directly to understand what types of fodder are available and to register their interest now and for future deliveries.

The Farmers Community Connect event, funded by Lions Clubs and Rapid Relief Team, provides an opportunity for farmers to connect with rural service providers and their community.

For information on the Drought Support Package, visit pir.sa.gov.au/drought-support.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

The Malinauskas Government is proud to partner on this important initiative with Rapid Relief Team to ensure much-needed support for farmers facing hardship due to the drought reaches those on the Eyre Peninsula.

Our farming communities are a vital part of South Australia’s primary industries sector, and we are committed to assisting them through the ongoing drought.

We thank Rapid Relief Team, Lions Clubs and those who have donated the livestock pellets for supporting our farmers who do so much for their communities and the state.

Attributable to Rapid Relief Team Operations Manager Michael Dunn

The Rapid Relief Team is delighted to facilitate the distribution of livestock pellets that will complement other hay drops to South Australian regional communities.

We are focused on reaching as many farmers as possible - especially those that haven't received previous support.

We are pleased to be able to extend the volume and reach of our efforts as far as the Eyre Peninsula with the State Government’s Drought Donated Fodder Transport Assistance Scheme.