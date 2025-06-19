《SNL: Ladies & Gentlemen...50 Years of Music》即日起在搖滾名人堂盛大揭幕

SNL 元老級成員 Fred Armisen 特別演出

克里夫蘭, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

人物： 《Saturday Night Live》11 季元老級人物、喜劇演員、劇作家、製作人兼音樂人

Fred Armisen；涵蓋節目 50 年來全部 1,900 組音樂嘉賓演出

主題： 搖滾名人堂 (The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame) 與《Saturday Night Live》50 週年紀念展

《SNL: Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of Music》正式揭幕，由

《Saturday Night Live》11 季元老級人物 Fred Armisen 於 PNC Stage 帶來特別演出，歡慶這項突破性

展覽，向《Saturday Night Live》五十年來的音樂嘉賓及音樂短劇致敬。

逾 150 位搖滾名人堂的入選者曾於該節目亮相，搖滾名人堂成為全球唯一

能觀賞 1,900 場音樂嘉賓演出的場所，包括從未公開的

綵排畫面。



此外，開幕晚上安排了一系列特別活動，包括在 Foster Theater 首播由

Ahmir“Questlove”Thompson 執導廣獲好評的紀錄片《Ladies & Gentlemen…50 Years of SNL Music》

獨家剪輯版本，並有由 Rock Hall 圖書館與典藏部及策展團隊呈獻的道具展覽、以《Saturday Night

Live》為主題的特別花絮、觀眾拍照互動，以及在

Garage 由 Rock Hall 駐場樂隊帶來《SNL》經典曲目的即興演奏會。



展覽詳情請參閱 https://rockhall.com/exhibitions/snl-50-years-music/



樂迷可到 RockHall.com 規劃參觀展覽行程，搖滾名人堂

一如既往透過 Key Bank 贊助的 CLE VIP 計劃，對所有克里夫蘭居民免費開放。 時間： 2025 年 6 月 14 日下午 6:30 至晚上 10:00 地點： Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

1100 Rock N Roll Blvd

Cleveland, OH 44114

媒體資產（圖片/花絮內容）：

https://digital.rockhall.com/Share/g2o6e3ufgbiha64v7fl61hu40qlwd872

鳴謝：由搖滾名人堂 (The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame) 提供*

*另有註明除外

更多資訊：

https://rockhall.com/press-room/

聯絡人 / 敬請回覆：

J.R. Johnson / Kelly Schikowski

FTM@rockhall.org

可瀏覽以下網址，查閱此公告隨附的相片：

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2801aa71-8815-4f43-8000-f88a5f9f6742

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0c5c729-82e2-49dc-80f4-b8fb030a24ad

