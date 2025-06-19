Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Molecular Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Polymerase Chain Reaction Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has The Polymerase Chain Reaction Molecular Diagnostics Market Size Evolved In Recent Years?

The polymerase chain reaction molecular diagnostics market size has grown robustly in recent years. This burgeoning sector is projected to grow from $8.97 billion in 2024 to $9.78 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.0%. Factors contributing to growth in the historic period include increasing demand for early disease detection, a rising prevalence of infectious diseases, growing awareness of genetic disorders, an uptick in point-of-care testing adoption, and an increasing incidence of chronic diseases.

What's Driving The Future Growth Of The Polymerase Chain Reaction Molecular Diagnostics Market?

The polymerase chain reaction molecular diagnostics market is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It's projected to reach $13.64 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.7%. Factors contributing to growth in the forecast period include the rising prevalence of cancer, growing demand for personalized medicine, increasing investments in molecular diagnostics, rising demand for rapid diagnostic tests, and rising demand for non-invasive prenatal testing. Among the major trends slated to shape the forecast period are the advancement of diagnostic technologies, the development of point-of-care polymerase chain reaction systems, innovation in multiplex polymerase chain reaction, the integration of polymerase chain reaction with microfluidics, and technology upgrades in digital polymerase chain reaction platforms.

How Are Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Impacting The Polymerase Chain Reaction Molecular Diagnostics Market?

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to fuel the growth of the polymerase chain reaction molecular diagnostics market. Infectious diseases refer to illnesses caused by harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites that can transmit directly or indirectly from one person to another. The increasing number of infectious diseases is primarily due to the emergence of antibiotic-resistant pathogens, which are harder to treat and control. These result in prolonged illness, higher healthcare costs, and greater public health risks. Polymerase chain reaction PCR molecular diagnostics, however, enhance infectious disease management by providing rapid, accurate detection of pathogens at the genetic level, facilitating early diagnosis and targeted treatment. This results in improved healthcare outcomes, timely interventions, reduced spread of infections, and optimized patient care. For instance, as reported in November 2023 by the Department of Health and Human Services, chronic hepatitis B cases increased by 11% in 2022 compared to 2021. Therefore, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases is driving the growth of the polymerase chain reaction molecular diagnostics market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Polymerase Chain Reaction Molecular Diagnostics Market?

Major companies operating in the polymerase chain reaction molecular diagnostics market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Agilent Technologies Inc., Grifols S.A., Illumina Inc., Endress + Hauser AG, bioMereieux SA, Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., QuidelOrtho Corporation, PerkinElmer, Eppendorf AG, Tecan Group, Takara Bio Inc., Biocartis NV, Zymo Research Corporation.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Polymerase Chain Reaction Molecular Diagnostics Market?

Companies in the polymerase chain reaction molecular diagnostics market are focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions like benchtop instruments to improve testing efficiency and accessibility. Benchtop instruments are compact, laboratory-grade devices suitable for scientific, medical, or industrial testing and analysis. In September 2024, QIAGEN N.V., a Germany-based biotechnology company, launched the QIAcuityDx Digital PCR System for oncology clinical testing, featuring automated, walk-away processing that integrates partitioning, thermocycling, and imaging into one instrument. This system delivers absolute quantification of DNA and RNA and results in about two hours with minimal hands-on time.

How Is The Polymerase Chain Reaction Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmented?

The polymerase chain reaction molecular diagnostics market covered in this report is segmented:

1 By Product Type: Instrument, Reagents And Consumables, Software

2 By Technology: Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction, Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction, Conventional Polymerase Chain Reaction

3 By Sample Type: Blood Samples, Saliva Samples, Tissue Samples, Urine Samples

4 By Application: Infectious Disease Testing, Oncology Testing, Other Applications

5 By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1 By Instrument: Standard Polymerase Chain Reaction Systems, Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Systems, Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction Systems

2 By Reagents And Consumables: Polymerase Chain Reaction Kits, Polymerase Chain Reaction Enzymes, Polymerase Chain Reaction Primers and Probes, Polymerase Chain Reaction Master Mix

3 By Software: Polymerase Chain Reaction Analysis Software, Data Management Software

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Polymerase Chain Reaction Molecular Diagnostics Market?

North America was the largest region in the polymerase chain reaction molecular diagnostics market in 2024. Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

