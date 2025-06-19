The Prescription Pain Medication Market Analysis 2025 – Insights for Long-Term Investment & Planning

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Prescription Pain Medication Market?

As per the comprehensive analysis in the report, the prescription pain medication market size has grown considerably in recent years. It is projected to grow from $73.59 billion in 2024 to $77.97 billion in 2025, reflecting the sharp rise in the prevalence of chronic pain, an increasing number of surgical procedures, a heightened focus on palliative care, and a marked surge in the incidence of musculoskeletal disorders.

How Fast Will The Prescription Pain Medication Market Grow In The Coming Years?

Looking further ahead, the prescription pain medication market size is poised for an even stronger growth trajectory in the coming years. It is set to balloon to $97.23 billion in 2029, maintaining a 5.7% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Driving this steep growth is a combination of factors such as an amplified demand for personalized medicine, renewed focus on post-traumatic pain management, increasing adoption of telemedicine for pain management, growing patient inclination towards opioid alternatives, and a heightened prevalence of neuropathic pain. Couple this with major industry trends, such as the development of non-opioid pain alternatives and digital health integration as well as disruptive innovation in targeted pain therapies, combination pain medications and non-addictive pain medications, and the future looks promising for the prescription pain medication market.

What Is Driving The Prescription Pain Medication Market Growth?

One major and ubiquitous growth driver identified is the increasing prevalence of arthritis, which is expected to significantly fuel the growth of the prescription pain medication market. Characterized by inflammation of one or more joints that causes pain, swelling, stiffness, and reduced range of motion, arthritis is becoming increasingly common due to obesity. The excess body weight particularly puts stress on joints, especially the knees, promoting inflammation and further complicating the disorder. That's where prescription pain medication comes into play, helping manage arthritis by alleviating inflammation and pain, enabling enhanced joint function, and significantly improving the overall quality of life for the patients.

Who Are The Key Players Operating In The Prescription Pain Medication Market?

Among the major companies dominating the Prescription pain medication market are Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company, Pfizer Inc., Johnson And Johnson, Merck And Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, Novartis International AG, GlaxoSmithKline Public Limited Company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly And Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Mylan N.V., Sandoz, Inc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P., and Endo International Plc

What Major Trends Are Fueling The Growth Of The Prescription Pain Medication Market?

These industry leaders are now focusing on innovatively developing alternative therapies, particularly non-opioid painkillers, to address the escalating concerns over opioid addiction and enhance patient safety.

How Is The Prescription Pain Medication Market Segmented?

Giving a snapshot of market segments, the report reveals that the prescription pain medication market is segmented by type, route of administration, application, and distribution channel. Each of these primary segments are further detailed into respective sub-segments for a comprehensive understanding of the market.

How Is The Prescription Pain Medication Market Spread Globally?

What's interesting about the regional market insights is that while North America was the largest region in the prescription pain medication market in 2024, Asia-Pacific is tipped to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

