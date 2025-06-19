Eastern Cape holds day of mourning for lives lost in recent floods, 19 Jun

Preparations are at an advanced stage for the Provincial Day of Mourning to be held tomorrow, Thursday; 19 June 2025, at King Sabatha Dalindyebo TVET College in Cicirha, Mthatha. The event brings together government and the rest of society to convey heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and affected communities while honouring the lives lost.

Currently, the number of people who lost their lives following the adverse weather conditions stand at 92 across the Eastern Cape and this includes a body of a teenage girl discovered along the Mthatha River early this evening, increasing the number of fatalities in Mthatha to 68. Mthatha in the O.R. Tambo District Municipality remains the hardest hit area across the province and the number of the deceased persons may continue to rise. Progress has been made with the processing of the bodies as 86 bodies have now been positively identified with 83 collected by family members. Meanwhile five (5) bodies remain unidentified.

The Provincial Government is still urging members of the public to report any missing persons at their nearest police station to assist ongoing recovery and identification efforts.

In the wake of these devastating floods, the provincial government continues to work towards restoring dignity to affected communities and this includes coordinating an intensive response and recovery efforts across all three spheres of government.

The provincial government continues to work tirelessly to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to 4308 individuals that have been left homeless across the province and processes are underway to ensure the provision of Temporary Residential Units (TRUs).

Significant progress has also been made in the restoration of critical infrastructure. The O.R. Tambo District Municipality has reported steady advancements in the restoration of water supply systems. Full restoration is anticipated across all affected areas by Friday, 21 June 2025.

In Amathole District Municipality, Butterworth Water Treatment Works (WTW) is now fully operational following the successful completion of repairs to the high lift and backwash pumps. As a result, water supply has been restored to most areas. However, high-lying areas are still experiencing limited access and will take some additional time to recover fully as the system stabilises. The relevant authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure full restoration across all affected communities. Meanwhile, assessment and quantification of damages are ongoing across the province.

Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has on behalf of the Eastern Cape Provincial Government acknowledges and commends South Africans and the world over for the provision of much needed support to reach those in dire need.

“We are encouraged by the outpouring of love and support from all corners of the globe. The Provincial Government remains committed to working alongside municipalities, national departments, and civil society to restore dignity and livelihoods across the province”, Premier Mabuyane said.

The Provincial Day of Mourning will take place as follows:

Venue Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College Cicirha, Mthatha

Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025

Time: 11h00

For media interview arrangements, please contact Yonela Dekeda 083 378 0968

Enquiries:

Khuselwa Rantjie

Spokesperson

Cell: 081 028 8841

E-mail: khuselwa.rantjie@ecotp.gov.za

