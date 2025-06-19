Xuyi Crayfish Festival: Crafting City's Signature on Global Table

HUAI'AN, China, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Jiangsu, China, the city of Xuyi is globally renowned as the "Crayfish Capital," celebrated not only for its vibrant cultural and tourism offerings but also for its iconic crayfish. On June 12, the 25th Xuyi Crayfish Festival, hosted by the Xuyi Crayfish Association, commenced with exuberant festivities.

Festivities unfolded along a 3.2-kilometer parade route from Crayfish Square to Kejie Street, where nearly 800 performers dazzled tens of thousands of locals and visitors. Giant crayfish sculptures harmonized with crowds dressed in traditional attire, while guests from Colombia, Arab nations, and beyond immersed themselves in the vibrant holiday spirit. A highlight of the festival was the "Joyful Crayfish Banquet," a three-day culinary event that sold 30,000 tickets and over 100 tons of crayfish. Food enthusiasts from around the world savored classic Xuyi crayfish dishes, including thirteen-spice, garlic-flavored, and chilled varieties. Attendees also enjoyed discounts on scenic spot tickets, dining, and accommodations.

Xuyi's crayfish industry thrives through scale and integration. With over 900,000 mu (approximately 60,000 hectares) of farms, it supports around 210,000 workers in diverse sectors, including breeding, processing, catering, e-commerce, tourism, cultural product development, and R&D. With an annual output value exceeding 30 billion yuan ($4.2 billion), Xuyi's aquatic brand has dominated China's regional rankings for ten consecutive years. Beyond dominating the domestic market, Xuyi's crayfish are exported to countries like Australia and Canada, spreading their distinctive flavors worldwide.

The Xuyi Crayfish Festival transcends a mere culinary celebration, serving as a vibrant showcase of Chinese food culture and the city's dynamic charm. Through crayfish, Xuyi unites global food enthusiasts, crafting a remarkable legacy of industry and community.

Source: Xuyi Crayfish Association

Contact person: Ms. Ling, Tel: 86-10-63074558.

