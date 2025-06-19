Coalition ad links decisions on Medicaid cuts by Congress to impacts on hospitals

A new television and digital advertisement launched today by the Coalition to Strengthen America’s Healthcare connects decisions made in the halls of Congress with devastating impacts that Medicaid cuts could have on patients’ access to care nationwide. The ad calls on viewers to urge their senators to protect Medicaid. The ad is the latest in the Coalition’s “Faces of Medicaid” campaign that highlights the importance of Medicaid to patients and communities across the country.

The AHA is a founding member of the Coalition.