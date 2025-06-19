Submit Release
AHA urges lawmakers to support key areas of health care in FY 2026 appropriations bill

The AHA today commented to House and Senate appropriations committee leaders on funding for health care programs in the fiscal year 2026 appropriations bill. The AHA urged the legislators to support programs strengthening the health care workforce, maternal and child health, rural health, disaster preparedness, behavioral health and medical research.

