Eastside Rollin’ 20s Crips Members and Associates Indicted, Including Murder, Robbery, Fentanyl Distribution and Firearms Offenses

A twelve-count indictment was unsealed today in the Eastern District of Virginia charging nine members of the Eastside Rollin’ 20s Crips (RTC) violent street gang with crimes including a drug conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, firearms offenses, and a racketeering conspiracy involving murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, conspiring to distribute large quantities of pressed fentanyl pills, narcotics trafficking, identity fraud, and the illegal use and straw purchasing of firearms.

According to the indictment, the RTC is a subunit or “set” of the Crips national street gang. The indictment alleges RTC members and associates committed numerous violent acts on behalf of the RTC, including a June 2022 murder in Alexandria, Virginia; a July 2021 attempted shooting of several individuals in the District of Columbia; an August 2021 armed robbery and pistol whipping of an individual in Hollywood, Florida; and a January 2021 attempted murder of two individuals in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. To finance and promote the RTC’s criminal activities, the indictment alleges that RTC members and associates obtained and distributed multi-kilogram quantities of pressed fentanyl pills. The indictment also alleges that, as part of the gang’s criminal activity, the RTC recruited children and encouraged them to commit crimes on behalf of the gang, including acts of violence and drug trafficking.

“As alleged, RTC members unleashed a wave of violence across three states and the District of Columbia, extending down the East Coast to Florida,” said Matthew R. Galeotti, Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Their commission of brutal, indiscriminate acts over perceived slights on social media reflects a particularly dangerous form of gang activity. The Criminal Division remains firmly committed to prosecuting menacing gangs and ensuring the safety of our communities.”

“The offenses alleged in this indictment represent the spectrum of danger presented by nationwide criminal enterprises,” said U.S. Attorney Erik S. Siebert for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Any of these elements alone – from violence to illegal drugs to identity theft – is enough to destroy communities and lives, and these organizations employ them without compunction. Through coordination with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, we are determined to eradicate criminal gangs and protect our citizens from the detriment they bring.”

“DEA is committed to protecting Americans by investigating and taking down major violators of drug laws who operate within the United States and around the world,” said Special Agent in Charge Ibrar Mian of the DEA Washington Field Division. “As demonstrated by today’s indictment, drug trafficking, firearms, and violence are undeniably connected, which is why we continue to address these threats with the full force of the federal government. The tenacious and hard-working men and women of DEA are combatting the illicit manufacture and distribution of drugs, removing illicit firearms from American streets, helping to put public threats in jail, and restoring safety in our communities.”

“Today’s announcement indicates a significant step towards making it even more clear that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) along with our partner agencies are committed to protecting our communities from violent crime,” said Special Agent in Charge Anthony Spotswood of the ATF Washington Field Division. “There just isn’t a place for criminal behavior in our neighborhoods. Although this is very early on in the judicial process, we remain optimistic that all of those involved will be held accountable for their actions.”

If convicted, the defendants face penalties including: up to life in prison or the death penalty for murder in aid of racketeering and use of a firearm during a crime of violence causing death; up to life in prison for racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and use of a firearm during or in relation to drug trafficking; up to 25 years in prison for straw purchasing of firearms; up to 20 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl; and up to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Drug Enforcement Administration; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Virginia State Police; and Arlington County Police Department are investigating the case with the assistance of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania; U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia; United States Postal Inspection Service; FBI; Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI); U.S. Customs and Border Protection; Fairfax County Police Department; Prince William County Police Department; Prince William County’s Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney; Prince William County Parks and Recreation; United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina; Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office; Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office; Stafford County Sherriff’s Office; Manassas Park Police Department; George Mason University Police Department; Chesterfield County Police Department; Del City, OK, Police Department; Valley Brook, OK, Police Department; Tonto Apache Police Department; Sumter County, SC, Sheriff’s Office; Hollywood, FL, Police Department; Nash County, NC, Sheriff’s Office; Winston-Salem, NC, Police Department; and Nebraska State Patrol.

Trial Attorney César S. Rivera-Giraud of the Criminal Division’s Violent Crime and Racketeering Section and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Edgardo J. Rodriguez and Ryan B. Bredemeier for the Eastern District of Virginia are prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Project Safe Neighborhood and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs), which identify, disrupt, and dismantle the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States, using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

An indictment is merely an accusation. Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.