Virginia Man Sentenced for Attempted Church Shooting

A Virginia man was sentenced today in Alexandia for his attempt to carry out a mass shooting at a Haymarket, Virginia church, for carrying a gun during that attempt, and for transmitting threats over the internet. Rui Jiang, 36, of Fairfax, Virginia, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and five years of supervised release. Jiang was previously convicted by a jury in March 2025.

According to evidence presented at trial, Jiang began posting online threats against the Park Valley Church on the evening of Sept. 23, 2023, which made clear his intention to kill congregants. The next morning, police searched for Jiang in response to a concerned citizen’s call. Officers located Jiang at the church while Sunday services were underway. Jiang was armed with a semiautomatic handgun, two magazines of ammunition, and two knives. He had additional ammunition, knives, and a canister of bear spray in his nearby car. During a search of Jiang’s apartment, police discovered copies of a manifesto, signed by Jiang, which read in part, “I am here deny (sic) the love lives blessed by God to these lucky men, by taking out these men . . .To the families of those men about to be slain – I am sorry for what I have done and about to do (sic).”

“This was the closest of calls. But for the determination of a concerned citizen; the exceptional police work by the Anne Arundel, Fairfax, and Prince William County Police Departments; and the steadfast vigilance of the church security team, this would have ended in unimaginable tragedy,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department will relentlessly investigate and prosecute attacks on our nation’s houses of worship.”

“The freedom to worship without fear is one of the bedrock principles of our Nation,” said U.S. Attorney Erik S. Siebert for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Rui Jiang set out to violate that principle by entering a church during a religious service armed with the intent to murder innocent parishioners. This unspeakable act, only thwarted by brave law enforcement officers and civilians, has no place in our Republic and will always be a priority of my office.”

“The church shooting that was thwarted because of the vigilance of concerned citizens is a reminder that when communities and law enforcement agencies work together, we can prevent targeted acts of violence.” said Assistant Director in Charge Steven J. Jensen of the FBI Washington Field Office.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case, with substantial assistance from the Prince William County and Fairfax County Police Departments. The Anne Arundel County Police Department also assisted. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nicholas A. Durham and Troy A. Edwards Jr., for the Eastern District of Virginia and Trial Attorney Kyle Boynton of the Criminal Section of the Civil Rights Division prosecuted the case.