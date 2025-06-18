Prolific Guatemalan Drug Traffickers Extradited to the United States to Face Drug Trafficking Conspiracy Charge

Steven Ovaldino Lorenzana Alvarenga, also known as “Chipi,” and Allan Mendoza, also known as “Carnes” and “Carnitas,” both of Guatemala, made their initial appearances today in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia following their June 17 extraditions from Guatemala to the United States.

Lorenzana Alvarenga, 30, and Mendoza, 40, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to import five kilograms or more of cocaine into the United States from Venezuela, Colombia, Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, from 2006 through 2023, Lorenzana Alvarenga and Mendoza were key members of the Guatemala-based Lorenzana drug trafficking organization (“DTO”), which transports multi-ton quantities of cocaine from South America into Mexico and the United States on behalf of various Mexican, Honduran, and Venezuelan cartels. The Lorenzana DTO allegedly controls multiple departments in Guatemala and regularly uses violence, including murder, assault, kidnapping, assassination, and torture in furtherance of their drug trafficking activities. As alleged, Lorenzana Alvarenga and Mendoza were part of a loyal group of associates surrounding the leader of the Lorenzana DTO, Haroldo Waldemar Lorenzana Terraza.

If convicted, Lorenzana Alvarenga and Mendoza face a maximum penalty of life in prison on the conspiracy charge and up to 30 years in prison on the firearm charge.

The extraditions of Lorenzana Alvarenga and Mendoza mark another significant step in the Justice Department’s efforts to dismantle the Lorenzana DTO and bring its members to justice. Lorenzana Terraza assumed leadership of the Lorenzana DTO in the mid-2000s, after the indictment, extradition, and conviction of multiple family members who previously served as key leaders, including Lorenzana Terraza’s grandfather, Waldemar Lorenzana Lima, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 23 years in prison in February 2020; Lorenzana Terraza’s uncles, Eliu and Waldemar Lorenzana Cordon, who received life sentences following a conviction at trial in 2016; and Lorenzana Terraza’s aunt, Marta Julia Lorenzana-Cordon, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 33 years in prison in March 2024. Lorenzana Terraza was charged alongside Lorenzana Alvarenga and Mendoza with conspiring to import five kilograms or more of cocaine into the United States and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and he also faces two additional charges of engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise and conspiring to import heroin into the United States. Lorenzana Terraza is still a fugitive, and the U.S. Department of State is currently offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest and/or conviction.

Matthew R. Galeotti, Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and Acting Administrator Robert J. Murphy of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) made the announcement.

The DEA Bilateral Investigation Unit and DEA Guatemala City Country Office investigated the case. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs working with Guatemalan law enforcement authorities, INTERPOL, and the DEA provided critical assistance in securing the arrest and extradition of Lorenzana Alvarenga and Mendoza to the United States.

Trial Attorneys Douglas Meisel and Ligia Markman of the Criminal Division’s Narcotic and Dangerous Drug Section are prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and Project Safe Neighborhood.