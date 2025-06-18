Virginia Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Hate Crime and Firearms Violation

Douglas Wayne Cornett, 58, of Spotsylvania County, Virginia, pleaded guilty in federal court today to two federal hate crimes charges involving attempts to kill and to discharging a firearm during a federal crime of violence.

According to court documents, on the evening of Feb. 28, 2024, Cornett followed a box truck driven by a victim with the initials O.G., an adult Latino male, into the Sheetz gas station along Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County, Virginia. Cornett then asked a victim with the initials J.M., an adult Latino male and a friend of O.G., how long O.G. had been present in the United States.

Upon learning that O.G. had arrived within the last two years, Cornett drew handgun and fired six rounds, striking O.G. three times and J.M. once. Cornett later confessed to a Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Deputy to shooting the victims because of his perception of their national origin.

“Hate crimes driven by bias against national origin or any other protected characteristic are a direct assault on the principles of equality and justice that define our nation,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Civil Rights Division is committed to vigorously prosecuting such acts of violence to secure a just outcome.”

“Crimes like Douglas Cornett’s, acts of hate motivated violence, victimize not just the individual, but harm families, communities, and groups by robbing them of their sense of security,” said U.S. Attorney Erik S. Siebert for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Every person has a right to live free of the fear of violence and the menace of hate, and my office is committed to eliminating both.”

“Hate crimes not only harm individuals but undermine the fabric of our communities,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Stephen Farina of the FBI Richmond Field Office. “FBI Richmond is steadfast in its dedication to investigating these violations thoroughly and swiftly to ensure justice for the victims and to protect the American people.”

“Violence based on race or nationality will not be tolerated in Spotsylvania County," said G. Ryan Mehaffey, Spotsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney. "Douglas Cornett found out there is a heavy price to be paid.”

Cornett faces a mandatory 10-year sentence on the firearms violation and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment for the two hate crimes. His final sentence will be determined by U.S. District Judge Roderick C. Young based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors at a sentencing hearing scheduled for Nov. 13.

The Richmond Field Office of the FBI investigated the case, with substantial assistance from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Garnett for the Eastern District of Virginia and Trial Attorney Kyle Boynton of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section are prosecuting the case.