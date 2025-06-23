Carla J. Lewis of CJL Innovations Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NOVI, MI, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's fast-paced business environment and these extremely unusual times, change is inevitably constant. Whether it's rapid technological advancements, global shifts in power, economic fluctuations, and market shifts, these factors are driving rapid change and business must adapt in order to stay competitive. In response to these shifts, Today's most impactful leaders succeed by cultivating a culture of innovation fostered by continued learning and adaptations and it starts with having the most capable leaders who are responsible for leading people through these changes.

With over 40 years in IT and Organizational Readiness Management, Carla Lewis, CEO of CJL Innovations, has empowered hundreds of high-performance professionals and organizations to keep on top of their game and lead with intention and purpose. Along with her extensive experience, unique tools, and evidence-based strategies, Carla offers sustainable highly effective solutions and key factors that drive success.

Her approach to coaching is to produce results that "turn a gamble into an absolute guarantee."

Carla knows all too well that all these seismic shifts have far-reaching consequences, especially in these precarious times. She also recognizes that for organizations to have a competitive edge it's not just about surviving but thriving in the face of disruption.

Carla's entrepreneurial journey began in 1979 when she was a young computer programmer working in a proverbial man's world. When her boss told her quite callously "We do data, not people," her heart and soul were not "buying that." After all, she was a naïve, but tough cookie with excellent wits about her and an indomitable, fearless spirit. And it was that defining moment of clarity which Carla calls "a beautiful ugly experience," that unequivocally changed everything for her, shifting the entire focus of her career.

With determination and resolve, she went undercover for twenty-five years helping organizations prepare for change, acquiring degrees and certifications in organizational change and development, designing tools, and consistently delivering remarkable results.

Her approach to coaching is working with leaders to coach their people to go through change by consciously evolving ways of being, thinking, and doing to create new, endless, and exciting possibilities.

Carla taps into her strategic leadership knowledge and expertise with a razor sharped focused on the following: Organizational Readiness, Managing the Root of Risk, Strategic Alliance from Within, Fortifying the Future, and Reconnaissance all of which she will discuss on her podcast interview with Jim Masters.

She will also emphasize how great leaders understand that obstacles aren’t a roadblock, but steppingstones to innovation, growth, and resilience.

Carla wants leaders to create a resilient, thriving culture that embraces change rather than perceiving it as a threat. She emphasizes how a growth mindset is key to navigating transformation with confidence.

Carla explains that there are three key components necessary and those are comfort, competence and control. One of the very first things we have to understand is what she calls The Big It. What is it? What is that big thing you want to change? What do you want to achieve? What do you want to have be different?

Coaching encourages her clients to tap into their inner wisdom and readily find their own answers.

Carla says simply put, when teams can't manage change, they cannot produce results. Because change can be the catalyst that sparks new ideas. She also helps leaders succeed in moving through that change by aptly creating conditions where success is actually possible.

If your organization chooses to work with her, you will achieve your goals. With Carla's guidance, individuals and organizations are better equipped to navigate today's challenges while building a brighter, more fulfilling future.

In her interview with Jim she will discuss essential principles, outline the steps and key components to adapting to change, share her incredible insights like her ten-point assessments, and dive deeper into what it means to be resilient.

Close Up Radio recently featured Carla Lewis in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday June 17th at 11am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-carla-j-lewis-of-cjl-innovations/id1785721253?i=1000713447654

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-carla-j-281792963/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5Sz12lifUvokYiqTVDMmQQ

For more information, please visit www.carlajlewis.com

