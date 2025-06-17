FTC Sends More than $2 Million to Consumers Harmed by Scammers Pitching Bogus Money-Making and Coaching Programs

The FTC is sending more than $2 million in refunds to consumers who were harmed by scammers pitching bogus get-rich-quick “kits” and coaching programs at the height of the financial crisis of the 2000s.

In 2009, the FTC sued the so-called “gurus” behind the deceptive kits and programs, John Beck, John Alexander, and Jeff Paul; the marketers behind the scheme, Gary Hewitt and Doug Gravink; and related companies. The FTC charged that the group pitched the kits and coaching systems under several names, including “John Beck’s Free & Clear Real Estate System,” “John Alexander’s Real Estate Riches in 14 Days,” and “Jeff Paul’s Shortcuts to Internet Millions.”

The FTC’s complaint charged that the defendants failed to deliver on the easy-money benefits they promised to consumers. In fact, consumers often lost money after paying for the kits, monthly subscriptions, and expensive coaching programs. After litigation, the court agreed with the FTC and imposed a final judgment ordering the defendants to refund consumers.

The FTC is sending checks to 39,500 affected consumers. Recipients should cash their checks within 90 days, as indicated on the check. Consumers who have questions about their payment should contact the refund administrator, Simpluris, at 866-675-3049, or visit the FTC website to view frequently asked questions about the refund process. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a refund.

The Commission’s interactive dashboards for refund data provide a state-by-state breakdown of refunds in FTC cases. In 2024, FTC actions led to more than $339 million in refunds to consumers across the country.