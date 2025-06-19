Homeland Security Warns about the Spike in China-Based Technology Firms’ Smuggling of Signal Jammers

The Department of Homeland Security issued a warning on the rise in Chinese-manufactured signal jammers to the United States, which pose a threat to public safety and civilian aviation. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has seen a roughly 830% increase in seizures since 2021, despite Chinese companies’ attempts to subvert inspection.

Signal jammers can be used to disrupt a range of radio frequency channels, and pose a threat to emergency response, law enforcement and critical infrastructure.

South American illegal aliens jam calls to local police during home invasions or bank robberies in Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont, and Virginia.

In February 2025, law enforcement in Texas recovered a signal jammer while arresting an illegal alien from Chile.

In December 2024, a criminal used a jammer as law enforcement responded to a burglary.

“Signal jammers have been used by illegal aliens across the country to jam communications during police operations, bank robberies, burglaries, and other dangerous crimes. Under the vigilance of CBP, national security begins at America’s ports. As Chinese manufacturers attempt to smuggle signal jammers, we will continue to seize these tools of terrorism. President Trump and Secretary Noem will always protect America’s critical infrastructure and law enforcement.” – DHS Spokesperson.

U.S. federal law already prohibits the private import, operation, marketing, or sale of any signal jamming equipment that interferes with law enforcement communications, GPS, or radar. Chinese counterparts could be amenable to cooperation because signal jammers are banned in Beijing for public use.

###