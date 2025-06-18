Governor Newsom announces appointments 6.18.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Dina El-Tawansy, of San Leandro, has been appointed Director of the California Department of Transportation. El-Tawansy has been District 4 Director at the California Department of Transportation since 2021, where she has held multiple positions since 1998, including District 4 Acting Director, District 4 Chief Deputy Director, District 12 Deputy Director of Operations and Maintenance, Acting Assistant Divisions Chief of Program and Project Management, Regional Project Manager, Project Manager, and Regional Engineer. She earned a Master of Science degree in Construction Management from California State University, Long Beach and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from California Polytechnic State University, Pomona. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $227,388. El-Tawansy is a Democrat.

Marta Barlow, of El Dorado Hills, has been appointed Chief Counsel at the Office of the Inspector General. Barlow has been an Attorney IV at the State Personnel Board since 2022. She was a Special Assistant Inspector General at the Office of the Inspector General from 2019 to 2022. Barlow was an Attorney IV at the California Department of Pesticide Regulation from 2011 to 2018. She was a Deputy Attorney General of the Civil Law Division at the Correctional Law Section, California Office of the Attorney General from 2007 to 2010. Barlow was an Associate Attorney at Finnegan, Marks, Hampton & Theofel from 2005 to 2007. She was an Attorney at the Law Offices of Scott Wechsler and Moore & Browning from 2004 to 2005. Barlow was a Contract Attorney at the Law Offices of Panos Lagos from 2004 to 2005. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law and a Bachelor of the Arts degree in International Relations from United States International University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $208,440. Barlow is a Democrat.

Patricia “Patti” Ochoa, of Elk Grove, has been appointed Special Assistant to the Secretary at the California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency. Ochoa has been Staff Services Manager I at the California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency since 2016, where she has held multiple roles since 2013, including Administrative Assistant II and Administrative Assistant I. She was the Administrative/Executive Assistant at the California Air Resources Board from 2008 to 2013. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation, is $108,000. Ochoa is a Democrat.