ACS Firm Selected to Lead CEO Search for Columbia Metropolitan Airport

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACS Firm (ACS), a nationally recognized leader in executive recruitment and organizational development for the aviation, transportation, and municipal government industries, has been selected to conduct the executive search for the next Chief Executive Officer of the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) in Columbia, South Carolina.“After a rigorous review process, ACS Firm has the backing of the full commission to support our efforts in identifying and selecting the next leader of Columbia Metropolitan Airport,” said Anton Gunn, CAE Commission Chair. “With a deep understanding of the aviation industry, as well as a proven track record of executive placement, we look forward to having their recruitment tactics implemented in this process for CAE.“We are honored to have been chosen to lead this critical search,” said Eric Mercado, Chief Executive Officer of ACS Firm. “Columbia Metropolitan Airport is a vital economic engine for the state and region, and we are committed to identifying a visionary and business-minded leader who will guide CAE into its next era of growth and innovation.”ACS Firm’s selection underscores its reputation for excellence in executive recruitment. With a client portfolio that spans airports, ports, transportation agencies, and businesses across the country, ACS continues to set the standard for in-depth and strategic talent acquisition.For more information about ACS Firm and its services, please visit www.ACSFirm.com

