Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,890 in the last 365 days.

Doele Appointed to the District Court in the Fifth Judicial District

Jason S. Doele of Norfolk was appointed judge of the district court in the Fifth Judicial District (Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York counties) on June 17, 2025.

According to Gov. Pillen’s office, Doele has been a partner in the law firm of Stratton, DeLay, Doele, Carlson, Stover & Stratton in Norfolk since February 2010. Before that, he was with the firm of Jewell, Collins, DeLay, Gray and Flood, also in Norfolk.

The judicial vacancy is due to the appointment of Justice Jason M. Bergevin to the Nebraska Supreme Court.

Read full media release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Doele Appointed to the District Court in the Fifth Judicial District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more