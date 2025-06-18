Doele Appointed to the District Court in the Fifth Judicial District

Jason S. Doele of Norfolk was appointed judge of the district court in the Fifth Judicial District (Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York counties) on June 17, 2025.

According to Gov. Pillen’s office, Doele has been a partner in the law firm of Stratton, DeLay, Doele, Carlson, Stover & Stratton in Norfolk since February 2010. Before that, he was with the firm of Jewell, Collins, DeLay, Gray and Flood, also in Norfolk.

The judicial vacancy is due to the appointment of Justice Jason M. Bergevin to the Nebraska Supreme Court.

