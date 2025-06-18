ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that his Gang Prosecution Unit has obtained a new indictment in Harris County charging four individuals in connection with a home invasion, shooting, and attempted armed robbery that occurred on Nov. 3, 2023, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. At the time of the incident, the home was occupied by two individuals – one of whom sustained two non-fatal gunshot wounds to the legs. As asserted in the indictment, the defendants are members of the United Blood Nation (UBN).

Just last year, Carr expanded his Gang Prosecution Unit to include one new prosecutor and one new investigator who are based in Columbus and work cases throughout the region.

“We’re fighting to combat gang activity in every corner of our state, because all Georgians deserve to feel safe and be safe in their communities,” said Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. “We’re proud to work with Sheriff Mike Jolley to ensure those who engage in violent crime are held accountable. We won’t look the other way in Georgia – justice will be served.”

This case was investigated by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

“Harris County is a safe place, and we are going to do everything in our power to keep it that way,” said Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley. “I am grateful for Attorney General Chris Carr and the Gang Prosecution Unit for all their work in the community. Anyone who comes into our county and commits violent crime will be held accountable.”

“Violent crime will never be tolerated in West Georgia,” said State Representative Vance Smith. “I’m grateful for Attorney General Chris Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit for holding these bad actors accountable. We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to make Georgia a safe place to work, live and raise a family.”

Harris County Indictment

In May 2025, the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Harris County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of Deandre Tucker, Jacoby Hudson, Jeremiah Bridges, and Jaime Moore. Specifically, the defendants are facing the following charges.

Deandre Tucker (aka “Tuck”), 33, of Hamilton:

1 count of Home Invasion in the First Degree

1 count of Attempted Armed Robbery

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Aggravated Battery

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property

Jacoby Hudson (aka “K5 Blazin”), 21, of Columbus:

1 count of Home Invasion in the First Degree

1 count of Attempted Armed Robbery

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Aggravated Battery

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property

Jeremiah Bridges (aka “BABYSNAKE”), 19, of Columbus:

1 count of Home Invasion in the First Degree

1 count of Attempted Armed Robbery

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Aggravated Battery

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property

Jaime Moore (aka “UZI”), 25, of Columbus:

1 count of Home Invasion in the First Degree

1 count of Attempted Armed Robbery

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Aggravated Battery

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property

A copy of the indictment can be found here . No further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time by the Office of the Attorney General.

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

In 2022, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has secured more than 100 convictions, with indictments obtained in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bryan, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Lowndes, Muscogee, Richmond and Thomas counties.

Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon and Southeast Georgia. This Unit is also set to expand to Savannah, with funding provided in the state’s FY 26 budget.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.