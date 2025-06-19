ReVia: A Renewed Vision for Governance, Compliance, and Partner-Driven Innovation in LegalTech

ReVia is at the center of delivering modern, AI-augmented frameworks that empower firms to take control of their data environments with confidence & precision.

Whether at industry events or in day-to-day collaboration, we’re here to build real solutions for clients together... not just talk/ideate on innovation, but deliver it and show it.” — Frank Perrone, Co-Founder, ReVia

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReVia is proud to announce that co-founders Frank Perrone and Ian Tighe are stepping back into the spotlight, reaffirming their commitment to reshaping the LegalTech landscape. As veterans in the field, Frank and Ian have spent their careers developing solutions that balance innovation with the demands of security, governance, and regulatory compliance.Today, the urgency around data governance and compliance has never been greater. Law firms, corporate legal departments, and IT teams grapple with complex security mandates, client expectations, and evolving data protection laws. ReVia is positioning itself at the center of this transformation — delivering modern, AI-augmented frameworks that empower firms to take control of their data environments with confidence and precision.A Return to What Matters MostAfter pioneering solutions that have shaped how legal teams manage information, Frank and Ian’s renewed leadership at ReVia brings fresh energy, hard-earned insight, and a sharp focus on what matters most:- Practical governance frameworks that adapt to real-world workflows.- Compliance-first architectures designed to meet the expectations of today’s most sophisticated clients.- Seamless integrations with trusted platforms like NetDocuments and Microsoft Azure.- AI-powered insights that help legal teams automate governance and reduce risk in real-time.This is not about disruption for disruption’s sake — it’s about creating lasting, scalable improvements that allow firms to stay compliant without sacrificing agility.Driving Governance, Compliance and Partnerships ForwardReVia’s revitalized focus will center on three core pillars:- Control: Giving organizations full visibility and authority over who can access, modify, and move sensitive information.- Security: Embedding governance into the operational fabric of legal workflows, from client onboarding to matter closure.- Compliance: Helping firms demonstrate clear, defensible adherence to evolving regulations like GDPR, CCPA, and industry-specific standards with AI-powered auditing and reporting capabilities.A Partner-Driven Model for Service ProvidersIn addition to direct solutions, ReVia is offering a flexible, partner-driven model tailored for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Support Partners.Through this program, partners can integrate ReVia’s governance and compliance solutions into their own service offerings — helping clients optimize security, streamline compliance, and build long-term operational resilience.Key benefits for partners include:- Flexible licensing models for project-based or managed service delivery.- Access to ReVia’s governance platform, training, and support resources.- Opportunities to build new recurring revenue streams while delivering critical value to clients.AI, Applied with IntentionReVia isn’t just exploring AI — we’re applying it where it makes the most impact. From intelligent document tagging to predictive compliance alerts, their goal is to help legal teams move faster without compromising control. As the use of AI in legal workflows grows, ReVia ensures that its applications are transparent, defensible, and aligned with ethical governance principles and for teams to work smarter, not harder.What’s AheadIn the months ahead, you can expect new product innovations, deeper partnerships, and a relentless focus on enabling legal IT teams — and the partners who support them — to thrive in an increasingly regulated world. ReVia is building the tools that tomorrow’s leading law firms and corporations will rely on.“Partners are the heartbeat of ReVia's next phase. Whether at industry events or in day-to-day collaboration, we’re here to build real solutions for clients together... not just talk/ideate on innovation, but deliver it and show it.” — Frank Perrone, Co-Founder, ReViaInterested in learning more?Explore the next generation of governance, compliance, and partner solutions at www.revia.ai or follow us on LinkedIn for updates.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.