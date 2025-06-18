Heinrich Raises Alarm About New Mexico Public Lands at Risk in Republicans’ Reconciliation Bill

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member on the U.S. Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released a list of public lands in New Mexico that are at risk of being sold off if Republicans’ reconciliation package becomes law. Senate Republicans’ reconciliation package mandates the unprecedented sale of two to three million acres of public land, including in both Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service lands.

“Our public lands hold our shared identity: they are where we gather, fish, hunt, and hike. These lands house our collective history, support jobs, and sustain our rural economies. From the hiking trails near the Sandia Crest to the biking trails of the Monumental Loop to the lands surrounding the Santuario de Chimayo, these places are the anvil on which our identities are forged. We can’t let Republicans take them from us.

“Republicans can’t fool us: their scheme to sell public lands has nothing to do with affordable housing or lowering costs for families. It’s a direct attack on every New Mexican, whether you have an elk tag, a fishing license, a backpack, a tent, a mountain bike, or a soft spot, special memory, or sacred connection to a particular place important to you, your family, and your ancestors.

“Now is the time to raise your voices and join our fight to keep public lands in public hands – before we lose these lands forever.”

The following list includes many, but not all, of the places in New Mexico at risk of being sold off if Senate Republicans’ reconciliation bill becomes law:

BERNALILLO COUNTY

Manzanita Mountains Recreation Zone Oak Flat Pine Flat Tunnel Canyon Cedro Trailheads

Sandia Mountains Forest Service Lands East of Sandia Crest 10K Trail



CHAVES COUNTY

BLM Land Surrounding Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge

CIBOLA COUNTY

Mount Taylor (Except Mines)

Lobo Canyon

La Jara Mesa

Zuni Canyon

Quartz Hill

DOÑA ANA COUNTY

BLM Land Northeast of Las Cruces

Monumental Loop Mountain Biking Route



EDDY COUNTY

GRANT COUNTY

Fort Bayard Trail System

Little Walnut Trail

Dragonfly Trail

LINCOLN COUNTY

Grindstone Canyon Loop Trail

Ski Run Road

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY

St. Peter’s Dome Trail

Forest Service Land and Trails Around Pajarito Ski Area

Hiking Trails North and East of Los Alamos

LUNA COUNTY

Little Florida Mountains, via Rockhound State Park

Florida Mountains Wilderness Study Area

Access to Cooke’s Peak WSA

MCKINLEY COUNTY

Quaking Aspen Campground

Sixmile Canyon

The Hogback

Jagged Edge

Zuni Mountain Trail System

OTERO COUNTY

Alamo Canyon trail

Dog Canyon Trail

Lower Karr Campground

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY

Sombrillo Area of Critical Environmental Concern

SAN JUAN COUNTY

Glade Run Recreation Area

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY

Skyline Trailhead

Access to Pecos Wilderness

SANDOVAL COUNTY

Ball Ranch/Espinosa Ridge Area of Critical Environmental Concern

Placitas Trailhead

Crest of Montezuma

Buffalo Tract

Strip Mine Trailhead

SANTA FE COUNTY

Lands Between Santuario de Chimayo and Santa Cruz Lake

Diablo Canyon

Caja del Rio

Atalaya Trail

La Cieneguilla Petroglyph Site

Borrego Mesa Trailhead and Campground

SIERRA COUNTY

East Side of Caballo Lake

SOCORRO COUNTY

The Box Recreation Area

San Lorenzo Canyon

Quebradas Backcountry Byway

Socorro Nature Area

TAOS COUNTY

Lands Surrounding Historic High Road to Taos

Recreation Areas on Highway 64 Towards Angel Fire

Cabresto Lake and Access to the Latir Peak Wilderness

NMDGF Unit 49 Hunting Area

VALENCIA COUNTY

Manzano Wilderness Study Area

Encino Trailhead

Trigo Canyon Trailhead

