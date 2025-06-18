Carbon Streaming Announces Annual General Meeting Results

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Streaming Corporation (Cboe CA: NETZ) (OTCQB: OFSTF) (FSE: M2Q) (“Carbon Streaming” or the “Company”) today held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), where each of the five nominees proposed as directors and listed in the Company’s management proxy circular dated May 6, 2025 were elected as directors.

A total of 16,029,044 common shares were voted in respect of the election of directors at the Meeting, representing approximately 30.32% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditor and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Voted Voted (%) Marcel de Groot Approved 12,531,540 For

2,499,687 Withheld 83.370%

16.630% Olivier P. Garret Approved 12,518,740 For

2,512,487 Withheld 83.285%

16.715% Marin Katusa Approved 12,585,416 For

2,445,811 Withheld 83.728%

16.272% Alice Schroeder Approved 12,517,415 For

2,513,812 Withheld 83.276%

16.724% Sam Wong Approved 13,937,826 For

1,093,401 Withheld 92.726%

7.274%

For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Company’s Report of Voting Results dated June 18, 2025 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming’s focus is on projects that generate high-quality carbon credits and have a positive impact on the environment, local communities, and biodiversity, in addition to their carbon reduction or removal potential.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY:

Marin Katusa, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 365.607.6095

info@carbonstreaming.com

www.carbonstreaming.com

Investor Relations

investors@carbonstreaming.com

Media

media@carbonstreaming.com

