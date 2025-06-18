Juneteenth Launch: Ancestors Dream Initiative Funds Defunded Black Student Programs at UF

FOR THE LEGACY OF BLACKUF

Alumni-founded nonprofit launches on Juneteenth to replace defunded cultural programming and support Black student life at the University of Florida.

Having honored civil rights pioneers, I see the value of initiatives like ADI in preserving history and campus culture. It’s a beacon of hope for students in today’s challenging environment” — Yolanda Cash Jackson

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid rising legislative pressures that have curtailed diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programming across the country, the Ancestors Dream Initiative (ADI) officially launches on Juneteenth, a day commemorating Black liberation, to mark the beginning of a new movement for cultural continuity on college campuses.Although unaffiliated with the University of Florida, ADI is a nonprofit organization established by its alumni. It aims to secure financial support for student-led organizations whose events and initiatives have experienced funding reductions due to recent state-level legislation. ADI aims to be a scalable model for schools nationwide facing similar policy changes.“We watched with concern as our beloved cultural events were suddenly canceled or stripped of funding,” said Kamelya Hinson, founder of ADI. “When alumni stepped up to personally fund the 2025 annual end of the year awards event and Umoja, a culturally affirming graduation ceremony, it became clear there was a need to centralize and sustain support.”Why Now: A National PatternOver a dozen U.S. states — including Florida — have passed laws limiting race-conscious programming on public college campuses. As a result, many traditional events, multi-cultural spaces, and student-led programs have lost access to institutional funding.ADI responds by offering:• A community-managed grant system to directly fund cultural programming• Alumni mobilization to back student-led initiatives• A replicable framework for other universities."Our goal is to relieve students of the emotional and financial burden of preserving cultural traditions, especially amid a rigorous academic schedule," said Kamelya Hinson. In this new normal, we believe it is best to look out for ourselves. We cannot rely on state funding to celebrate our legacy. Taking an independent approach — we are rooted in community — to keep BlackUF student culture alive, evolving, and unapologetically visible.”Endorsements from Distinguished UF AlumniProminent University of Florida alumni have voiced their support for ADI, highlighting its significance in the current educational landscape:State Representative Yvonne Hinson, retired educator and former UF Black Alumni President"Throughout my career, I've witnessed the challenges minority students face. The Ancestors Dream Initiative is a timely and necessary effort to ensure that campuses remain spaces of inclusion and opportunity for all."Yolanda Cash Jackson, a lobbyist and shareholder at Becker & Poliakoff, remarked:"Having led efforts to honor civil rights pioneers, I recognize the importance of initiatives like ADI in preserving our history and sustaining our campus culture. It's a beacon of hope for students navigating today's complex educational environment."Keith Tribble, former CEO of the Orange Bowl Committee and UF Athletics Hall of Fame inductee, commented:"Throughout my career in athletics and administration, I've understood the power of community and legacy. ADI is offering a framework for sustained cultural engagement on our campus."Making a DifferenceADI is now accepting donations and strategic partnerships. Funds raised will go directly toward student-organized events and projects that uphold cultural heritage, leadership development, and organizational expenses.“Whether you’re an alum, community member, or ally — this is your moment to act,” said Alisha Green-Wyche, ADI Board Member. “This is our Juneteenth. And ADI is our way forward.”________________________________________About Ancestors Dream InitiativeThe Ancestors Dream Initiative (ADI) is a nonprofit organization committed to sustaining student-led events, spaces, and traditions on college campuses impacted by legislation. Governed by a volunteer board of directors, ADI reviews and approves grant requests and offers community collaboration and intends to serve as a national model for alumni-backed cultural preservation across defunded student programs.

