G.P.P. Announces 24/7 Availability for GSW Tipping at Chullora Recycling Centre

Chullora, NSW, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G.P.P., a leader in sustainable practices and infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce the 24/7 availability of its GSW tipping services at the Chullora Recycling Centre. This strategic move is designed to support overnight projects and ensure the seamless operation of infrastructure across the region.





Founded by Peter Mitropoulos in 1986, G.P.P. has consistently expanded its expertise beyond bulk excavation for high-rise towers in Sydney's CBD to include Road, Rail, and Utilities Infrastructure. The company's pioneering efforts in establishing an EPA Waste Facility in Chullora during the mid-1990s have set a benchmark in recycling waste and reducing landfill impact.

The Chullora Recycling Centre's continuous operation underscores G.P.P.'s commitment to sustainability and efficiency. By providing round-the-clock access for GSW tipping, G.P.P. ensures that Haulage & Disposal services can operate without interruption, thereby supporting the critical infrastructure projects that keep the region moving.

"Our decision to keep the Chullora Recycling Centre open 24/7 reflects our dedication to supporting the infrastructure needs of our community," said Theo Mitropoulos, CEO of G.P.P. "By facilitating uninterrupted access for GSW tipping, we are not only enhancing our service offerings but also reinforcing our position as a market leader in sustainable practices."

G.P.P.'s comprehensive approach to infrastructure support is further exemplified by its role as one of the leading Road Base Suppliers in the region. The company's commitment to quality and sustainability ensures that all projects, regardless of scale, receive the materials and support necessary to succeed.

With the 24/7 availability of GSW tipping services, G.P.P. continues to set the standard for excellence in the industry. This initiative not only benefits the company's clients but also contributes to the broader goal of reducing environmental impact and promoting sustainable development.

For more information about G.P.P.'s services and its commitment to sustainability, please visit the company's official website.





