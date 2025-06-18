Coherent Launches Industry-First 600 W Excimer Laser for High-Volume HTS Tape Production

SAXONBURG, Pa., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, introduces the LEAP 600C, the industry’s first 600 W class excimer laser operating at 308 nm wavelength, optimized for Pulsed Laser Deposition (PLD). The LEAP 600C is being unveiled for the first time at Laser World of Photonics 2025 in Munich, Germany.

The LEAP 600C is engineered to address the accelerating demand for high-temperature superconducting (HTS) tapes used in magnetic confinement fusion, medical imaging, and next-generation power grids. Compared to current solutions, it delivers double the laser power and throughput and features a novel on-the-fly active injection technology that extends runtime by a factor of three in high-throughput production environments.

HTS materials are key to enabling magnetic confinement fusion, now a central pillar in zero-carbon energy strategies. Among deposition methods, PLD provides unmatched film quality for HTS applications. The LEAP 600C offers the power, uptime, and reliability required to scale global HTS tape production for use in fusion reactors, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems, accelerator magnets, and next-generation power grid components.

“The LEAP 600C enables the industrial scale-up of HTS tape production, which is critical to achieving net-energy fusion milestones within this decade,” said Dr. Kai Schmidt, Senior Vice President, Excimer Laser Business Unit.

The new system builds on the proven LEAP excimer platform, which is available in 193 nm, 248 nm, and 308 nm wavelength versions and supports output powers up to 600 W. Known for high duty-cycle performance and low cost of ownership, the LEAP platform serves a wide range of industrial manufacturing applications, including display production and reel-to-reel superconducting tape processing.

The first LEAP 600C unit has been successfully tested at a leading HTS manufacturer and is scheduled to enter production in late 2025. General availability is expected in 2026.

