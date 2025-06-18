Governor Newsom issues emergency proclamation to help the City of Malibu recover from Franklin Fire

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued an emergency proclamation for the City of Malibu to assist in recovery from the December 2024 Franklin Fire that caused significant damage to the local area and threatened the lives of thousands.

The emergency proclamation authorizes the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) to provide assistance to the City of Malibu under the California Disaster Assistance Act, among other provisions.

The text of today’s emergency proclamation for the city of Malibu can be found here.