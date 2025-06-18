Newsweek’s Unconventional Hosted by Naveed Jamali Wins 7 Telly Awards

Acclaimed Series Showcasing the U.S. Military Takes Home Honors for the Second Year

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek is proud to announce that Unconventional, the video series hosted by Naveed Jamali, has won seven Telly Awards in 2025, surpassing its six wins in 2024. The Telly Awards honor excellence in digital journalism, storytelling, and cultural commentary across all screens.

Jamali, a noted national security expert, has made it his mission to bring transparency, edge, and authentic voices of service women and men to the forefront of media. Unconventional takes a look at diverse backgrounds and fresh perspectives of people in uniform while honoring the deep-rooted traditions of one of America’s oldest institutions. For each episode, Jamali embeds for 36 hours with different military commands, offering an unfiltered, on-the-ground view of today’s armed forces in action.

“This is a testament to the tireless work of our editorial and production teams and Newsweek’s ongoing commitment to fearless journalism,” said Naveed Jamali. “With Unconventional, we’re asking difficult questions, sparking honest conversations, and creating a space where truth isn’t filtered by partisanship. Being recognized again by the Telly Awards motivates us to push even further.”

Since its October 2023 debut, Unconventional has attracted 1.4 million subscribers and earned widespread industry praise. This year’s wins span categories include:

Rescue on Rainier is the Gold Telly Winner in Recruitment

Embedding with the Alaska Army National Guard is the Silver Telly Winner in Information

Unconventional is the Silver Telly Winner in Non-Scripted

Up Close with the Minuteman III ICBM: America's Ultimate Deterrent, Bronze Telly Winner in Documentary: Short Form (Under 40 Minutes)

Up Close with the Minuteman III ICBM: America's Ultimate Deterrent is the Bronze Telly Winner in Information

Rescue on Rainier is the Bronze Telly Winner in Entertainment

Unconventional is the Bronze Telly Winner in Reality





About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 93-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

Contact:

Alyssa Tognetti

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

alyssa@broadsheetcomms.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.