Sons in the Shadow: Surviving the Family Business as an SOB* (*Son of the Boss) — a book embodying American spirit

Author Roy H. Park, Jr., holds a copy of his newly-released book Sons in the Shadow while being interviewed for the Boca Beacon, Boca Grande, Florida.

A page-turning family saga celebrating entrepreneurial spirit, free enterprise, commitment to democracy, religious liberty, journalistic integrity and education

Excellent read. Very well written and a fascinating look inside the family dynamics of one of the original media empires. Be prepared to sit for a while because it is very difficult to put down.” — Max Drachman, CEO, Drachman M&A, AZ

PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newly released book "Sons in the Shadow: Surviving the Family Business as an SOB* (*Son of the Boss)" is an epic family saga with over 600+ pages including entertaining photos and captions. Written with great honesty and grace, it explores the quintessential American entrepreneur and the fascinating insights into the Park family's multi-generational media empire while they navigate the ever-changing world of TV, radio, publishing, newspapers, and outdoor advertising in the mid to late 20th Century.At the age of 40, the author’s father, Roy H. Park, set up Park-Hines Foods and became one of the first franchisers in the nation with the creation of the Duncan Hines brand and cake mix line. The book offers the reader a captivating account of how this business deal came to fruition between Park and Duncan Hines, himself. Park was the first advertiser ever to offer live baking commercials on TV as well as irresistible billboard photography—a game changer for the brand."Sons in the Shadow" is an ode to the American spirit providing an educational adventure into the world of high-powered business while divulging how the joys and tensions of family dynamics were intertwined in daily work life and in forging of one of the most successful media empires in the country. As told from Roy H. Park, Jr., — “Son of the Boss” of Fortune 400 business owner Roy H. Park, Sr., who rose up from modest beginnings from a small farm in North Carolina to building an advertising empire that reached 25% of Americans before his death in 1993 — "Sons in the Shadow" is a story about fierce drive, flawless business acumen, free enterprise and the difficult and complicated relationship between father and son during the years they worked together.Perhaps most notably, it is a tale of a son's creativity, resilience and perseverance, learned forgiveness, and the study of the human soul.About Author Roy H. Park, Jr.To honor his father, Park’s Triad Foundation, Inc. encourages American citizens to take advantage of the opportunities offered to them by their country and supports his father’s commitment to democracy and free enterprise, religious liberty, journalistic integrity and freedom of thought and speech, and to broad access to education and employment.

