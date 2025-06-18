Travel Advisory: Nighttime Closures on I-295 and I-95 Needed for Bridgework
RHODE ISLAND, June 18 - Starting tonight, June 18 at 10 p.m., the Rhode Island Department of Transportation will implement a series of nighttime closures on I-295 and I-95 both north and south to demolish the East Avenue West Bridge and the East Avenue Bridge. Both are at the juncture of I-95 and I-295. All the closures will end by 5 a.m. for morning traffic.
The sequence of closure is as follows:
• Wednesday, June 18, Sunday, June 29, and Monday, June 30 – Demolition of the East Avenue West Bridge near I-95 exit 28B northbound and exit 28 southbound requires the closure of I-295 northbound. Detours will be in place.
• For I-295 north, take I-95 north to the Route 37 west exit to the I-295 north exit ramp.
• Sunday, June 23, Tuesday, July 1, and Wednesday, July 2 – Demolition requires the closure at the same juncture but for I-295 southbound.
• For I-295 south, take the Route 37 east exit to the I-95 south exit.
Closure of I-95 start Monday for the East Avenue Bridge.
• Monday, June 23 and Tuesday, June 24 – Demolition requires the closure of I-95 north at the same juncture. The closure starts at 11 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m. The detour for these dates is:
• From 295 north go to Route 37 east and proceed to the I-95 interchange to access I-95 both north and south.
• Wednesday, June 25 and Thursday, June 26 – Demolition of the East Avenue Bridge continues with the closure of I-95 south at roughly exit 28. The detour for these dates is:
• Take I-95 south to the I-295 exit to the Route 37 interchange and return to I-295 south or I-95 south.
All work will be complete by Thursday July 3. This work is part of the Warwick Corridor Project. A detour map can be found at: www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.
