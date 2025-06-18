Ready-To-Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Recalled

RHODE ISLAND, June 18 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that FreshRealm is recalling chicken fettuccine alfredo products that may be adulterated with an outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm). The company is recalling the following products, produced before June 17, 2025:

-- 32.8-oz. tray packages containing "MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken and Shaved Parmesan Cheese" with best-by date 06/27/25 or prior. -- 12.3 oz. tray packages containing "MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken, Broccoli and Shaved Parmesan Cheese" with best-by date 06/26/25 or prior. -- 12.5 oz. tray packages containing "HOME CHEF Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with pasta, grilled white meat chicken, and Parmesan cheese" with best-by date 06/19/25 or prior.

These ready-to-eat products were shipped to Kroger and Walmart retail locations nationwide.

The products bear the USDA mark of inspection on the product label as well as establishment numbers "EST. P-50784," "EST. P-47770," or "EST. P-47718" printed on the side of the packaging.

Public health officials are investigating an outbreak of Lm that currently includes 17 ill people in 13 states. (No illnesses have been identified in Rhode Island.) As of June 17, 2025, there have been three reported deaths and one fetal loss associated with this outbreak. More information is available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Consumption of food contaminated with Lm can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, people outside these risk groups are affected. Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. People in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

